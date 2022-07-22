Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Russian President Putin meets with journalists in Tehran
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with journalists in Tehran, Iran, on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters/SPUTNIK
world

Kremlin says Putin is fine, denying health rumors

LONDON

The Kremlin said on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin was in good health, dismissing what it called false reports he was unwell.

"Everything is fine with his health," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in reply to a question at his daily briefing.

"You know that Ukrainian information specialists, and American and British ones, have been throwing out various fakes about the state of the president's health in recent months - these are nothing but fakes," he added.

Putin coughed during a public appearance on Wednesday, when Interfax news agency quoted him as saying he had caught a slight cold during a visit to Iran the previous day.

"It was very hot in Tehran yesterday, plus 38 (degrees Celsius), and the air conditioning was very strong there. So I apologize," Putin, 69, was quoted as saying.

International scrutiny of his health has intensified over recent months, including when he was photographed meeting foreign and Russian officials while seated at opposite ends of long tables as a precaution against COVID. At times he has also appeared to walk stiffly.

Since launching Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 he has frequently been in public view, maintaining a full schedule of meetings and calls including two foreign trips within the past month.

CIA Director William Burns was asked about the issue during a security forum in the United States on Wednesday, where he said that Putin was "entirely too healthy".

Kremlin says Putin is fine

We’re sorry to hear that

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Kremlin says Putin is fine, denying health rumors

Apparently the CIA is saying something similar, so when two dishonest, untrustworthy organizations are saying the same thing, which one is lying?

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Yeah right, shaky little Putler.

It's perfectly normal to have uncontrollable shaking of the hands that necessitate holding onto a desk to hide it, I guess.

Little Putler is sick in the mind, and his tiny body.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

CIA Director William Burns was asked about the issue during a security forum in the United States on Wednesday, where he said that Putin was "entirely too healthy".

entirely too healthy. That’s actually really funny.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

