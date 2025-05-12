 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: A demonstrator holds a picture of jailed Kurdish militant leader Ocalan
FILE PHOTO: A demonstrator holds a picture of jailed Kurdish militant leader Abdullah Ocalan during a rally in Diyarbakir, Turkey, February 27, 2025. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar/File Photo Image: Reuters/Sertac Kayar
world

Kurdish PKK disbands and ends Turkey insurgency, PKK-linked agency says

1 Comment

The Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group, which has been in conflict with the Turkish state for more than four decades, has decided to dissolve itself and end its armed struggle, a news agency close to the group reported on Monday.

The PKK decision is set to have far-reaching political and security consequences for the region, including in neighboring Syria where Kurdish forces are allied with U.S. forces.

The Firat news agency published what it said was the closing declaration of a congress that the PKK held last week in northern Iraq, in response to a call in February from its jailed leader Abdullah Ocalan to disband.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's office and the foreign ministry did not immediately comment on the announcement.

More than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict since the PKK launched its insurgency in 1984. It is designated a terrorist group by Turkey and its Western allies.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Niseko Green Season 2025

1 Comment
Login to comment

That's great but will Erdogan reciprocate by not going after Kurds everywhere?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog

What Is The Average Salary in Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo Orthodontics: Braces & Invisalign in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Should You Sneak a Pet Into a No-Pet Apartment in Japan—or Find a Pet-Friendly One?

GaijinPot Blog

Sefure: ‘Sex Friend’ Aka Friends With Benefits in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

How Much Is the Average Rent in Tokyo in 2025?

GaijinPot Blog

Families

10 Baby-Friendly Cafes & Restaurants in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Kanda Matsuri

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

10 Normal Things in Japan That Totally Blew My Mind

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for May 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Where to Find Art, Design & Photography Books in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Ashidakagumo: The Giant Japanese Spider Hiding in Your House

GaijinPot Blog