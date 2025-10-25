Kyiv's allies say frozen Russian assets should be quickly used to aid Ukraine

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer is flanked by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof as he hosts a 'Coalition of the Willing' meeting of international partners on Ukraine at the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO) in London, Britain, October 24, 2025. Henry Nicholls/Pool via REUTERS

By Alistair Smout and William James

Ukraine's European allies said frozen Russian assets needed to be used quickly to fund support for Kyiv, one of several measures discussed in London talks on Friday to increase the pressure on Vladimir Putin.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer hosted "Coalition of the Willing" talks in London with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other leaders, discussing a range of efforts including taking Russian oil and gas off the global market and giving Kyiv more long-range missiles.

NATO chief Mark Rutte said U.S. President Donald Trump was still reviewing whether to send Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine. Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof said the European Union should follow British and U.S. sanctions on Russian oil firms.

And Starmer said on Friday there was "absolute clarity" during the meeting that progress on using frozen Russian assets to fund a loan to support Ukraine must be realised quickly.

European Union leaders on Thursday stopped short of endorsing a plan to use frozen Russian assets to fund a giant loan to Kyiv, over concerns raised by Belgium, where hundreds of billions of dollars in Russian reserves are held.

Zelenskiy had asked the EU leaders in Brussels on Thursday for long-range missiles and to use the frozen assets to provide it with more weapons.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said a solution on how to use the Russian assets must be found before Christmas.

"We have to work in a way that we have a solution before Christmas Eve so we are able to ensure that we can finance Ukraine for the next years," she told reporters. "I am sure that we will be able to do that."

Starmer welcomed the EU's latest sanctions package against Russia, but said there was absolute clarity in the meeting that progress on using frozen assets needed to "come to fruition within a short timetable".

RUSSIA WARNS OF PAINFUL RESPONSE

Zelenskyy welcomed Trump's decision this week to impose sanctions on Russia's two biggest oil companies, a dramatic U-turn after last week announcing plans for a summit with Putin.

But Trump has said he is still not ready to provide Ukraine with long-range Tomahawk missiles. Rutte said he had discussed the issue with Trump.

"On particularly the Tomahawks, of course, the president and I discussed that. The issue remains under review by the president and again, it's up to the U.S to decide," said Rutte.

Moscow has promised a "painful response" if the assets are seized. Putin also said the U.S. sanctions on oil companies were an unfriendly act but would not significantly affect the Russian economy.

Zelenskyy began his latest visit to Britain by meeting King Charles at Windsor Castle. The king has frequently expressed his support for Ukraine, notably hosting Zelenskyy at his private residence shortly after the Ukrainian leader held a stormy meeting with Trump in February.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.