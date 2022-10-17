Russian drones attack Kyiv; intense fighting in east

Russian forces attacked Ukraine's capital on Monday for the second time in a week while Russian and Ukrainian forces battled it out in heavy fighting around two towns in the Donbas region in the east, officials said.
Fighting was particularly intense this weekend in Donetsk and Luhansk, which make up the industrial Donbas, and the Kherson province in the south. They constitute three of the four regions Russia said it had annexed last month after holding what it called referendums – votes that were denounced by Kyiv and Western governments as illegal and coercive.
"The key hot spots in Donbas are Soledar and Bakhmut," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his nightly address on Sunday. "Very heavy fighting is going on there."
Bakhmut has been a target of Russian forces in their slow move through the region since taking the twin industrial towns of Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk in June and July.
Soledar is just north of Bakhmut.
Russia's defence ministry said on Sunday its forces had repelled efforts by Ukrainian troops to advance in the Donetsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions. Russia also said it was continuing air strikes on military and energy targets in Ukraine.
Reuters was not able to independently verify the reports on the fighting.
Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it called a "special operation" to root out what it calls dangerous nationalists. Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance, with the help of arms supplied by the United States and its allies, who have also imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia in an effort to force it to withdraw.
Away from the front line, Ukraine's capital of Kyiv was attacked on Monday by so-called kamikaze drones, Andriy Yermak, head of the president's staff, wrote on the Telegram messaging service. "Russians think it will help them," Yermak said.
Kyiv's Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said on Telegram that several blasts had rocked the central Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv, with a Reuters witness reporting three explosions. Several residential buildings had been damaged, he said.
"Rescuers are on the site," Klitschko said, adding that a fire had broken out in a non-residential building. There was no immediate word on casualties.
The same district was hit by explosions a week ago, as Russia ordered the biggest aerial offensive against Ukrainian cities in retaliation for a blast on a bridge linking mainland Russia to Crimea - the peninsula Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.
The head of the Russian-backed administration in the Donetsk region said on Sunday Ukrainian shelling had damaged the administration building in the regional capital.
"It was a direct hit, the building is seriously damaged. It is a miracle nobody was killed," said Alexei Kulemzin, surveying the wreckage, adding that all city services were still working.
There was no immediate reaction from Ukraine to the attack on Donetsk city, which was annexed by Russian-backed separatists in 2014 along with swathes of the Donbas.
Rybar, a pro-Russian military channel on Telegram, said Ukrainian forces again shelled the southwestern Russian town of Belgorod, near Ukraine.
Anti-aircraft units intercepted most of the attacks, but there were two explosions near the airport. Three people were injured, it said.
GUNMEN OPEN FIRE
Russian authorities said on Sunday, a criminal investigation had been opened after gunmen shot dead 11 people and wounded 15 at a military training ground in the Belgorod region.
Russia's RIA news agency, citing the defense ministry, said two gunmen opened fire with small arms during a training exercise on Saturday, targeting personnel who had volunteered to fight in Ukraine. RIA said the gunmen, who it referred to as "terrorists", were shot dead.
Russia's defense ministry said the attackers were from a former Soviet republic, without elaborating. A senior Ukrainian official, Oleksiy Arestovych, said the two men were from the mainly Muslim Central Asian republic of Tajikistan and had opened fire after an argument over religion.
Reuters was not immediately able to confirm the comments by Arestovych, a prominent commentator on the war, or independently verify casualty numbers and other details.
Meanwhile, British military intelligence said Russia was facing more acute logistical problems in the south after the damage to the road-and-rail bridge linking mainland Russia to Crimea caused by the Oct. 8 blast.
A spokeswoman for Ukraine's Southern Military Command said Russian forces were suffering severe shortages of equipment because of the damage to the bridge.
Almost 75% of Russian military supplies in southern Ukraine come across the bridge, the spokeswoman said.
Russian officials said the explosion on the bridge was caused by a truck bomb. Putin has branded the blast a "terrorist attack" orchestrated by Ukrainian security services.
Ukraine did not claim responsibility for the blast but celebrated it.
European Union foreign ministers are expected to agree on Monday on a mission to train 15,000 Ukrainian troops and an extra 500 million euros ($487 million) in funding for arms for Kyiv.© Thomson Reuters 2022.
11 Comments
Padraig Bohannan
Pretty crappy drones if they just fly in and hit indiscriminately?
I thought drones were supposed to be precision-guided right to the point of impact.
Not picking sides because the propaganda machine is in full cycle from both sides but these photos just look like a house fire with a partial collapse, which can happen.
Nemo
The Russian army would do well to remember Afghanistan and the actions of the Taliban after the Red army carpet bombed civilians.
UA might think twice before accepting prisoners. Of course, the Russian high command could give a rat's ass about it's soldiers' lives or it wouldn't have sent them to their deaths untrained and poorly equipped, but this will make the UA more likely to exact a measure of revenge on things within their grasp.
At the present time, that would be Russian soldiers on their territory.
Bronco
What is a "non-residential" building?
Is that term being used for military installation?
wallace
Donetsk is in Ukraine and the separatist war was started by the Russian separatists. Just like in Putin's wars in Chechnya and Georgia. Opposed to their separatists movements.
fallaffel
A non-residential building is a building where people do not reside. It means there's a building (a type of structure, usually with a roof on it), but nobody lives there. Hope this helps!
wallace
Kamikaze drone strikes with Iranian supplied drones.
nandakandamanda
“If we can’t have it then we’ll smash it up!”
Just as reports from Kherson reach the outside world of looting of banks and state institutions as the Russians prepare to pull out.
tooheysnew
Mods,
good to see you getting the trolls under control
Olegek
Your main problem guys - 100% info from one side
0% from other
wallace
You can read Moscow news or other non western sources. A lot of the Russian news is propaganda with Putin claiming he his defending the country against western Nazis invasion.
cleo
Actually they're not.
The ruzzian suicide drones are disposable; after striking their target, they are destroyed.
The Ukrainians are also using some suicide drones, but mostly Bayraktar TB2 drones the can drop their payload and return home to fight again another day.
You mean like calling an invasion a special military operation?
Or like retreating from an untenable position and calling it an act of good will?
Like calling a Jewish president who lost family in the Holocaust, a nazi?
Like calling an attack on a legitimate military target an act of terrorism?
Olegek
Sorry - I can took info from both side.
So my government just can't hide anything
It's a very big difference.
ジョージ
Your main problem guys - 100% info from one side
0% from other
Is it? In the article, I can see:
"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said"
"Russia's defence ministry said"
"Russia also said"
"Kyiv's Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said"
"The head of the Russian-backed administration in the Donetsk region said"
"Rybar, a pro-Russian military channel on Telegram, said"
And more. Isn't that both sides?
wallace
Olegek
here is something for you to read
https://www.themoscowtimes.com/