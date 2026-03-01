 Japan Today
Russian missile and drone strike in Kyiv
A resident uses flashlight as he walks during a power blackout after critical civil infrastructure was hit by Russian missile and drone attacks, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 12, 2026. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich Image: Reuters/Gleb Garanich
world

Kyiv says Russia accepted U.S. plan for Ukraine security guarantees

KYIV

Russia said at recent talks in Geneva it ‌would accept the U.S. proposal for Ukraine's post-war security guarantees, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's chief ‌of staff said on Saturday.

"At ⁠the last talks, the Russian ⁠side said ⁠for example that they would ‌accept the security guarantees offered to Ukraine by ⁠the ⁠United States," said top aide Kyrylo Budanov in an interview aired on Ukrainian television.

U.S. President Donald Trump is ⁠urging Moscow and Kyiv to ⁠strike an agreement to end ‌Europe's biggest war since 1945, though Zelenskyy has complained that his country is facing more pressure to ‌make concessions.

Ukraine is seeking iron-clad security guarantees which commit the U.S. and its European allies to action if Russia attacks again after a peace deal is reached.

The last round of ​peace talks, which took place in Geneva last week, did not ‌achieve a breakthrough and was described as difficult by Kyiv and Moscow, although Washington said it ‌saw "meaningful progress."

Budanov also said that at ⁠present, Russia had ⁠not agreed to a ​summit between Zelenskyy and ⁠Russian President Vladimir ‌Putin, which had been ​floated earlier as a possibility by U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Well yeah, because the US plan is probably "we'll think about it".

Budanov also said that at ⁠present, Russia had ⁠not agreed to a ​summit between Zelenskyy and ⁠Russian President Vladimir ‌Putin, which had been ​floated earlier as a possibility by U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff.

It is 100% clear that Putin is the obstacle to peace.

