FILE PHOTO: Anthony Albanese, Australia's Prime Minister
FILE PHOTO: Anthony Albanese, Australia's Prime Minister, attends the 2nd ASEAN Global Dialogue during the ASEAN summit held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia November 13, 2022. REUTERS/Cindy Liu/File Photo Photo: Reuters/CINDY LIU
world

Labour Party takes power in 'fresh start' for Australia's biggest state

SYDNEY

The Australian Labour Party in New South Wales state claimed power in an election on Saturday night, with voters backing the centre-left party's pledges on anti-privatization and cost of living relief.

The election in Australia's most populous state had been touted as a tight race between the incumbent Liberal-National coalition and Labour, but the vote count on Sunday showed Labour on track to take the 47 seats needed to form majority government, after three terms in opposition.

The win marks further endorsement of the party of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who joined his state counterpart Chris Minns in Sydney on polling day.

"A huge congratulations to @ChrisMinnsMP ... and the whole NSW Labour team on your election victory," Albanese said on Twitter late on Saturday.

Labour's win in New South Wales means the party now governs at state and federal level across Australia's mainland, leaving island state Tasmania as the conservative outlier.

"After 12 years in opposition the people of New South Wales have voted for a fresh start," Minns told supporters in Sydney late on Saturday.

"The people of New South Wales voted to put in a government that would put people at the heart of all decision-making".

Labour's campaign in the state featured a pledge to rule out further privatization of state assets, and a promise to boost public sector wages, amid cost-of-living concerns.

Stubborn inflation has posed a challenge for the Reserve Bank of Australia, which this month lifted its cash rate to its highest level in more than a decade.

Speaking on Sunday, Minns said Labour had "commonsense initiatives" that would help bring down cost of living in the state. His government, once sworn in, would prepare laws to protect government utility Sydney Water from a future sell-off, he also said.

Outgoing Premier Dominic Perrottet, a social conservative Catholic and former state treasurer, was elected premier in 2021 after his predecessor resigned after a corruption watchdog probe into whether she was involved in conduct that "constituted or involved a breach of public trust".

Albanese, in the lead up to polling day, had urged voters in his home state to back Labour, saying the coalition government was "in shambles" due to infighting.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

