Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Landslides are frequent during the rainy season in Cameroon's capital Yaounde, where houses are sometimes built precariously on the city's many hills Photo: AFP
world

Landslide in Cameroon kills at least 23

0 Comments
YAOUNDE, Cameroon

A landslide caused by heavy rainfall has killed at least 23 people in Cameroon's capital Yaounde, firefighters said on Monday, as they searched for more victims.

Landslides are frequent during the rainy season in Yaounde, where houses are sometimes built precariously on the city's many hills.

The latest incident occurred on Sunday evening in the district of Mbankolo, northwest of Yaounde, which is home to nearly three million people.

Torrential rain caused a dam holding back an artificial lake sitting on higher ground to burst, according to public broadcaster CRTV.

"Yesterday we pulled out 15 people who had died and this morning we have found eight," the fire service's second in command David Petatoa Poufong told reporters at the site. "We are still looking."

Distressed relatives watched as the bodies of some of the victims covered in sheets were driven away by firefighters, an AFP journalist saw.

A security cordon was in place to keep onlookers and media back from the spot where the landslide happened.

But images broadcast on TV showed an entire section of a hill had collapsed and what remained of houses apparently constructed from wood, dried earth bricks and metal sheeting.

The remains of hillside dwellings that were swept away by the landslide could be seen in the distance, according to the AFP journalist.

"There was a landslide after heavy rain. The water swept away everything in its path," Daouda Ousmanou, a local administrative official announced on public radio.

The onslaught of mud destroyed about 30 houses, according to CRTV, which showed images apparently from during the night of torrents of water and mud continuing to flow in places.

In November last year, at least 15 people died when a landslide engulfed members of a funeral party in Yaounde's working-class district of Damas, on its eastern outskirts.

Forty-three people were killed in the western city of Bafoussam in 2019, when a landslide triggered by heavy rains swept away a dozen flimsy dwellings built on the side of a hill.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Must-Visit Cosmos Gardens in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Oct. 9 – 15

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: French Influence & Elegance in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Rakusuien Tea House

GaijinPot Travel

Tokyo

The Best 24-Hour Coffee Shops and Internet Cafes in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

GaijinPot Blog

Challenges of Finding Apartments in Japan by a Real Estate Agent

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Halloween in Japan: What’s Different?

GaijinPot Blog

20 Halloween Afternoon Teas in Tokyo 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Stunning Fall Flower Gardens in Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog

Events

What is The Nara Deer Antler-Cutting Ceremony?

GaijinPot Blog

Health

A Guide to Halal Food in Japan

GaijinPot Blog