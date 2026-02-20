 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Trump Justice Department
Members of the National Guard walk past a banner with President Donald Trump hanging on the Department of Justice, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Allison Robbert)
world

Large banner featuring Trump's face displayed on Justice Department headquarters

2 Comments
By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER
WASHINGTON

A large banner featuring Donald Trump's face was hung on the exterior of Justice Department headquarters on Thursday in a physical display of the Republican president's efforts to exert power over the law enforcement agency that once investigated him.

While Trump banners have been hung outside other agencies across Washington, the decision to place one on the storied Justice Department building amounted to a striking symbol of the erosion of the department's tradition of independence from White House control.

The banner, hung between two columns on one corner of the building, says, “Make America Safe Again,” a slogan used by the administration to tout its efforts to clamp down on illegal immigration and violent crime.

Attorney General Pam Bondi has postured herself as the president's chief supporter and protector, eschewing the approach of predecessors who sought to maintain an arms-length distance from the White House to protect the impartiality of investigations and prosecutions.

Trump officials have rejected accusations that they have weaponized the Justice Department for political purposes, saying the Biden administration was the one that politicized law enforcement with two federal criminal cases against Trump that were abandoned after he won the 2024 election.

The Justice Department didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the new banner Thursday.

The Trump administration has opened investigations into a number of the president's perceived enemies, amplifying concerns that the agency is being used to exact revenge on his political foes.

Federal prosecutors brought charges against New York Attorney General Letitia James and former FBI Director James Comey that were later dismissed, and separately sought to indict several Democratic lawmakers in connection with a video in which they urged U.S. military members to resist “illegal orders."

The department is also investigating Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell over congressional testimony and Democratic Minnesota officials over whether they obstructed federal immigration enforcement through public statements.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Award-winning mattress from Germany, designed for better sleep

Experience advanced hybrid design combining spring support and foam layers for deep rest, made to suit Japan’s climate. Enjoy an extra 10% off with code TODAY10

View More

2 Comments
Login to comment

They are really going to have to fumigate the justice department thoroughly after Trump is gone.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Give ice agents some of those big North Korean hats.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

My Experience with Ramadan in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Kitakagaya Art Town

GaijinPot Travel

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Ibaraki

GaijinPot Travel

5 Popular Souvenirs in Kumamoto

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For February 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Immersive Experience: Anemoia Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Luxury Japanese Skincare: What’s Worth the Price Tag?

Savvy Tokyo

Must-know Women in Japanese Politics

Savvy Tokyo

What the Year of the Fire Horse Means for Your Chinese Zodiac Sign

Savvy Tokyo

The Japanese Office Going Viral Thanks to Misstranslation

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over the Finish Line: 2026 Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Yokote Kamakura Snow Festival: One of Japan’s Most Magical Winter Events

GaijinPot Blog