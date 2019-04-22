Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Volodymyr Zelensky, comedian and winner of Ukraine's presidential vote, follows a string of other celebrities who used their charisma to nab high public office Photo: AFP
world

Comedian elected Ukraine president

1 Comment
By GENYA SAVILOV
KIEV

Comedian Volodymyr Zelensky has been elected president of Ukraine twice -- first as a character in the popular TV show "Servant of the People", now for real.

The 41-year-old performer's bid started out as a long shot but, on the back of popular discontent with the political class, he sent establishment candidates tumbling.

Supporters see the political novice as a breath of fresh air but critics say he is a puppet of powerful rivals to Ukraine's outgoing leader Petro Poroshenko.

The story of his rise mirrored that of his character in the hit sitcom, which returned for its third season days before the first round of real-life voting last month.

In the show, a school history teacher is elected leader after a video rant against corruption goes viral.

As a candidate, Zelensky has blurred the line between politics and entertainment.

He eschewed media interviews and traditional rallies, preferring to address voters via social networks and perform in gigs with his sketch troupe right up to the first stage of the vote.

Ukrainian media outlets signed an open letter in the final days of the campaign demanding that Zelensky respond to their questions and flesh out his vague manifesto.

But the father-of-two has embraced the fact his campaign has been light on solid pledges. One of the posters for his candidacy read: "No promises -- no apologies!"

The entertainer has been compared with U.S. actor-turned-president Ronald Reagan, Italian populist Beppe Grillo and current U.S. leader Donald Trump.

Zelensky has been accused of being a front for the interests of controversial Ukrainian oligarch Igor Kolomoysky, who owns the channel on which the actor's shows are broadcast.

But the actor denied any political connection and in the last days of campaigning said the oligarch would be jailed if he was found to have violated any laws.

Kolomoysky, one of Ukraine's richest men, became a regional governor at the start of Poroshenko's term but was forced to resign following a row over a state oil firm. He now lives in Israel.

An investigative TV report at the start of the year meanwhile accused Zelensky of having commercial relations with Russia.

This is a highly sensitive issue following Moscow's annexation of Crimea and its backing of separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine, in a conflict that has cost some 13,000 lives since 2014.

Following the broadcast, Zelensky confirmed he had shares in a Cypriot company that owns a Russian group and promised to sell them.

On the campaign trail, Poroshenko mocked the Ukrainian of his Russian-speaking rival and said he lacked the political chops to stand up to President Vladimir Putin.

Zelensky has insisted that as leader he would demand Putin end Moscow's occupation of Ukrainian territory and pay compensation for the conflict.

And he has pledged to keep Kiev on the pro-Western course it charted under Poroshenko.

The diminutive performer, from the industrial city of Krivy Rig in central Ukraine, is a dollar millionaire.

He has a law degree but made his career in entertainment, turning his Kvartal 95 comedy troupe into big business. The group has toured in Russia and he has performed in Russian films.

Zelensky is of Jewish descent but has said that religion is a personal matter and it played no part in his campaign.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets for Fuji Rock Festival 2019

If you live outside of Japan, tickets are available now through JapanToday!

July 26 ~ 28, Naeba Ski Resort

Buy Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

A comedian in the Ukraine, a d-bag in the WH. Sweet.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Comedy is correct. This is hilarious.

After 4 years of NATO try to stir up anti-Russian nationalism in Ukraine, the Ukrainians vote for a Russian-speaking guy who spent 5 years in Moscow to be their president.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

After 4 years of NATO try to stir up anti-Russian nationalism in Ukraine, the Ukrainians vote for a Russian-speaking guy who spent 5 years in Moscow to be their president.

Yes. Damn NATO for forcing Russia to invade the Ukraine. Damn NATO all to hell!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 20-21

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

LGBT

5 Things You Should Know About Tokyo Rainbow Pride 2019

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Ultimate Guide to the Most Popular Japan Art Festival: Setouchi Triennale

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Lifestyle

Golden Week 2019: 12 Things To Do If You’re Staying In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

3 Simple Ways to Discover Japan’s Unique Food Culture

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Letters From Japan: “He Wants To Take A Two Year Break … And Then Marry Me”

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #27

GaijinPot Blog