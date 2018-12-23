Newsletter Signup Register / Login
In this file photo taken on April 18, 2013, Simcha "Kazik" Rotem is welcomed as he revisits the sewer he and dozens of comrades used to escape the Nazis during the 1943 Warsaw ghetto uprising Photo: AFP
world

Last Warsaw Ghetto uprising fighter dies in Israel

By Janek SKARZYNSKI
JERUSALEM

The last surviving fighter from the doomed 1943 Warsaw Ghetto uprising by Jewish partisans against the Nazis died Saturday in Israel aged 94, the country's president said.

Simcha Rotem, who went by the nom-de-guerre Kazik, served in the Jewish Fighting Organisation that staged the uprising as the Nazis conducted mass deportations of residents to the death camps.

"This evening, we part from... Simcha Rotem, the last of the Warsaw Ghetto fighters," Israel's President Reuven Rivlin said in a statement.

"He joined the uprising and helped save dozens of fighters".

Hundreds of Jewish fighters began their fight on April 19, 1943, after the Nazis began deporting the surviving residents of the Jewish ghetto they had set up after invading Poland.

The insurgents preferred to die fighting instead of in a gas chamber at the Treblinka death camp where the Nazis had already sent more than 300,000 Warsaw Jews.

Speaking at a 2013 ceremony in Poland to mark the 70th anniversary of the uprising, Rotem recalled that by April 1943 most of the ghetto's Jews had died and the 50,000 who remained expected the same fate.

Rotem said he and his comrades launched the uprising to "choose the kind of death" they wanted.

"But to this very day I keep thinking whether we had the right to make the decision to start the uprising and by the same token to shorten the lives of many people by a week, a day or two," Rotem said.

Thousands of Jews died in Europe's first urban anti-Nazi revolt, most of them burned alive, and nearly all the rest were then sent to Treblinka.

Rotem survived by masterminding an escape through the drain system with dozens of comrades. Polish sewer workers guided them to the surface.

He went on to participate in the 1944 Warsaw Uprising led by Polish resistance fighters against the Nazis.

