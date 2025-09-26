 Japan Today
Nicaragua and regions of Ukraine under Russian control sign cooperation agreements in Moscow
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrives for a signing ceremony of cooperation agreements between Nicaragua and Russian-controlled regions of Ukraine, in Moscow, Russia September 22, 2025. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool Image: Reuters/Evgenia Novozhenina
world

Lavrov, at U.N. accuses NATO and EU of declaring 'real war' on Russia

6 Comments
UNITED NATIONS

Russia's foreign minister accused NATO and the European Union of using Ukraine to wage war against his country in a speech on the sidelines of the United Nations on Thursday that Britain dismissed as "false fantasy world distortions."

He spoke at a G20 meeting of foreign ministers at the U.N. two days after U.S. President Donald Trump, in a rhetorical shift, mocked Moscow's military performance in Ukraine and said he thought Kyiv could retake all its land.

"Another clear example is the crisis in Ukraine provoked by the West, through which NATO and the EU have ... already declared a real war on my country and are directly involved in it," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

Lavrov has made similar remarks in the past, but their echo within the walls of the United Nations building -- delivered in front of fellow G20 foreign ministers -- underscored the gravity of the moment.

He made no reference to Trump's comments earlier this week, instead repeating Russia's position that it was the West's actions that provoked the war in Ukraine, which began when Moscow's forces launched a full-scale invasion in February 2022.

British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper called out Lavrov as he made to leave when she began her speech and condemned Russia's "unprovoked war of aggression."

"No amount of false fantasy world distortions, misinformation and propaganda from the Russian representative about the causes of the war will convince anyone," she said.

Russian forces occupy around 20% of Ukraine and the fighting rages in the east of the country more than 3-1/2 years since the full-scale invasion.

Europe's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, called on world powers to exert international pressure on Russia.

"There are no signs that Russia's goal of subjugating Ukraine has changed," she said.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

6 Comments
Absolutely nonsense from this guy. The side rolling the tanks towards another country's capital is the cause of an invasion.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

There the EU/UK go again - same rhetoric as usual. It really just betrays how much they have outsourced strategic thinking to DC, revealing their relative impotence. And these people were allegedly going to organize a "coalition". Makes one wonder.

Kallas needs a reality check: assumably by 'world powers' she means Great Powers, of which Russia is one, otherwise her statement is nonsensical. Not many people take her seriously (previously she flew to DC and Rubio cancelled on her as she arrived).

47 is shifting the burden onto Europe. Despite the change of 'tone', it's still a fair bet he remains focused on striking a deal with Moscow and ultimately making money.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Kallas is right that there is no sign the russia's goal of subjugating Ukraine has changed.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

JJE

Kallas needs a reality check: assumably by 'world powers' she means Great Powers, of which Russia is one, otherwise her statement is nonsensical.

Russia isn't a Great Power. China has usurped that from Russia.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

"Another clear example is the crisis in Ukraine provoked by the West, through which NATO and the EU have ... already declared a real war on my country and are directly involved in it," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

And here is the Kremlin misinformation. Notice he says "crisis in Ukraine". It isn't a "crisis". It's an illegal, unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

"No amount of false fantasy world distortions, misinformation and propaganda from the Russian representative about the causes of the war will convince anyone," she said.

Some JT posters aside, nobody is fooled by these lies.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

