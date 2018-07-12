Lawmakers battle over migrants crossing U.S. border illegally

Congress' fight over President Donald Trump's abandoned policy of separating migrant families has stirred anew, drawing fresh attention to an issue that has divided Republicans and that Democrats hope will propel voters their way in the midterm elections.
The battling at the House Appropriations Committee on Wednesday underscored how both parties still see vast political potency in immigration, even as congressional votes have shown that partisan differences and divisions within the GOP make it unlikely anything will reach Trump's desk soon.
"We have to try to keep it up front as much as we can, because it's important," Rep. Jose Serrano, D-N.Y., said of Democrats' attempts to end family separations. "The whole world is watching on this one. It's not just us."
Republicans on the Appropriations panel batted down Democratic proposals that undercut the administration's "zero tolerance" policy of prosecuting and detaining migrants caught entering the U.S. One plan would have blocked money for tent cities to house unaccompanied children.
But in a tacit admission that Trump's actions have left them politically vulnerable, the Republican-controlled committee accepted others. That included one requiring a government plan for tracking and reuniting children separated from their families and imposing a $100,000-a-day fine — imperceptible by federal standards — if it doesn't produce one.
With roughly two dozen Democratic amendments in play, Republicans fired back with one of their own.
They won party-line approval of language letting federal officials hold children for more than 20 days when their parents face legal action for unauthorized entry to the U.S. The Trump administration wants to eliminate that court-imposed 20-day limit so it can detain entire families as it enforces its "zero-tolerance" policy.
"All it does is keep families together while we're in the process of adjudication," said Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., the measure's sponsor.
Democrats say the administration should let such families go until they must appear in court, and say keeping children and parents in custody for such offenses is cruel, even if they're together. Some Republicans have also opposed the idea of holding families until their cases are resolved.
"It trades one abhorrent policy for another," said Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.
The House rejected two GOP immigration bills last month, and the Senate rejected three plans in February — two bipartisan bills and a third bearing Trump's hard-line views.
The House committee fight was over amendments to a massive spending bill financing health, education and labor programs, a perpetually controversial measure that gets delayed every year. The GOP provision ending the 20-day limit on holding children, identical to language in one of the rejected immigration bills, would only complicate passage further.
Senators have been talking behind the scenes in hopes of producing a bipartisan measure aimed at family separation, but so far they've not reported an agreement. House Republicans have been trying to produce a family separation measure they can push through their chamber but also have been unable to so far.
The issue has been overshadowed in recent days by Justice Anthony Kennedy's retirement and Trump's nomination of Judge Brett Cavanaugh to replace him on the Supreme Court. But Democrats are showing little interest in letting public attention fade on the separation of families.
The family separations, which have spawned virtually daily doses of heart-rending stories and pictures of weeping children and mothers, give Democrats an opportunity to repeat Trump's denigration of immigrants. Democrats view that as a way to win over moderate voters in suburban swing districts that could determine House control in November.
"They aren't invaders, they aren't gang members, they're children," said Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Mass.
The government is holding around 2,000 children apart from their migrant families and in some cases is struggling to reunite them with their parents.
In late June, U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw in San Diego set a 14-day deadline to reunite children under 5 with their parents and a 30-day deadline for older children.
The government began with a list of 102 children potentially eligible to be reunited by the first deadline. But government attorneys have said the administration wouldn't meet the deadline for 20 children under 5 because it needed more time to track down parents who have already been deported or released into the U.S.
Meanwhile, Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., planned to introduce separate legislation to eliminate ICE — Immigration and Customs Enforcement, whose agents help enforce Trump's policies. Under the bill, which has no chance of passage, a commission would assign its duties to other agencies.
Abolishing the agency has become a campaign rallying cry of activist liberal elements of the Democratic Party. Republicans and some Democrats see the effort as liberal overreach that will let the GOP paint Democratic candidates as extreme.
Dango bong
this is such drivel. there is no policy to separate migrant families. people who cross the border illegally are detained just like any American citizen would be.
The solution is not to break the law while towing your children around irresponsibly...
katsu78
Ladies and gentlemen, the American right wing. You literally cannot make this stuff up.
CrazyJoe
How about nominating candidates that can win in general elections and then work to change immigration laws that a majority of Americans agree with....like NOT separating kids from their parents.
Attilathehungry
Kids aren't separated from parents. Kids are separated from the people they arrived with, until it can be certain that the adults are related to the kids. Ever hear of human trafficking? Kids used as hostages or shields? This policy can help kids escape from their abusers.
If people don't want to be separated, they have myriad options. One, asylum in Mexico. Two, go to an American consulate in Mexico (there are ten of them) and seek asylum THERE. Three, stay in your country and make it better.
The key phrase of the article is this, "Democrats say the administration should let such families go until they must appear in court". In other words, open borders with no effective deterrent. Letting people go means just adding to the illegal population. How many do you think actually come back voluntarily for their court appearance?
katsu78
That must be a very comforting thing to believe when you've supported a serial child abuser, but unfortunately there are zero facts to support your case and a few thousand children and parents who say otherwise.
SuperLib
Another poster here has already filled us in on this talking point. Must be making the rounds in the conservative media.
bass4funk
But we have to listen to the lefts talking points that these kids are being abused? Sigh.....
Toasted Heretic
And it is child abuse. The thing is, no matter how many articles, links, examples one posts - to the Trump supporters - it won't matter.
There are still people out there who deny the Holocaust. Not saying that anyone here is a Holocaust denier but it's not suprising that there are those who cannot, will not see the truth.
https://amp.thedailybeast.com/sick-child-couldnt-walk-after-us-took-him-from-his-mom?via=twitter_page&__twitter_impression=tru
https://thinkprogress.org/man-with-history-of-sex-crimes-working-at-kansas-shelter-for-unaccompanied-migrant-children-695a7e780d8c/
https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/my-son-is-not-the-same-new-testimony-paints-bleak-picture-of-family-separation
I'd go as far as saying we're dealing with crimes against humanity here.
katsu78
The GOP platform in a nutshell: boredom with the child abuse they cause and support.
bass4funk
Ok, so back on topic, again, what abuse? Think! Quickly!
Ok, so walking through a scorching desert and being escorted by drug cartels in 40 degree temperatures is not abuse, facing possible rape, running with coyotes, not being about to eat or shower, possibly being kidnapped and sold into sex slavery is good but being in a facility with TV, classrooms, 3 square meals a day, access to clean water and showers, WiFi access, phone service is child abuse? If so, then I guess it’s a good thing.
Wow! Just wow! Liberals....
I’m so glad these people are not in power.
theFu
Doesn't make it untrue. Also, it doesn't make it a huge percentage of the detained. And it doesn't make crossing the border not an illegal act.
I find it funny that the Mayor of NYC illegally crossed the border a few days ago with some NYC police big-wig and they weren't detained. CBP caught them doing it.
Read another story about a visiting French young woman who was in BC Canada (I don't recall exactly where, Vancouver Island? perhaps?), walking along a trail. US CBP found her, detained her for about 2 weeks as they determined who she was and that Canada would accept her back. Her friends/relatives in BC were pissed that it took so long. If there was a sign "entering USA", she didn't see it.
If the current rules require 2 weeks to be deported voluntarily, that's a problem.
I'm a zero tolerance person for people illegally migrating into the USA under any reason. People out for a day hike, accidentally crossing an unmarked border with Canada, aren't nearly as likely to be illegal immigrants, however.
The fact is that people crossing into the USA from a southern border are almost always economic immigrants. Take their biometrics and deport them. Asylum seekers need to show up at border crossings, with paperwork, proving who they are, why they are seeking asylum and why they didn't stop at the first country they entered. Basically, Mexicans should be the only asylum seekers showing up at US border crossings.
I don't care about keeping families made up of adults together. I do care about keeping children with their parents, detained, until the facts can be proven.
No facts = deportation.
We still need to get companies hiring people in the country illegally held accountable with huge fines. Stealing someone else's name/SSN needs automatic deportation too.
From here, it seems the left want open borders without limits. I haven't seen anything suggested against that.
Toasted Heretic
Respectfully, Mr bass, there's little point in dialogue with you. You don't read the links, you engage in whataboutery and bait liberals rather than address the situation.
The treatment by the US govt of the children is a disgrace. If anyone deserves being locked up, it's the administration.
starpunk
You better believe it is a crime against humanity. Thousands of children kidnapped and placed in concentration camps. A policy of a narcisstic sex assaulter. Child sex trafficking - ever hear of that? Trump will do ANYTHING evil because he thinks he can! He's an antichrist and he's committing gross abuses on children because of their ethnicity - and DON'T try to say otherwise. Trump has long ranted against Hispanics, he HATES them. And now this. Trump has a history of lying, cheating, stealing, sadism, incest - so why would/should/could anyone believe anything he says now? Besides, anyone remember Bosnia in the 90s? What did Slobodan Milosevic do and say during that time? Guess what? It's in the U.S.A. now!
Toasted Heretic
Aye. This is America.