Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
Pro-democracy lawmaker Eddie Chu, right, holds a placard reading "Best Chairperson, Starry Lee” as he stands outside the chamber of Legislative Council Complex after he was ejected minutes after a second-day legislative debate in Hong Kong Thursday. Photo: AP/Vincent Yu
world

Lawmakers ejected in Hong Kong debate on Chinese anthem bill

0 Comments
By ZEN SOO
HONG KONG

Two pro-democracy lawmakers were ejected from Hong Kong's legislative chamber Thursday morning, disrupting the start of a second day of debate on a contentious bill that would criminalize insulting or abusing the Chinese national anthem.

The legislature’s president, Andrew Leung, suspended the meeting minutes after it began and ejected lawmaker Eddie Chu for holding up a sarcastic placard that read “Best Chairperson, Starry Lee.”

Lee was recently elected chair of a key committee that sent the anthem bill to the full legislature for consideration. Her election, which the pro-democracy opposition contends was illegal, ended a monthslong filibuster that had prevented the committee from acting on the bill.

Chu was carried out by security guards, even as fellow pro-democracy lawmakers protested his removal and tried to stop it. Outside the chamber, he said Leung had objected to his placard Wednesday that called Lee an “illegal chairperson” and so he made a new one that called her the best chairperson instead.

“Actually, we have wanted to use any method to stop this national anthem law getting passed by this legislature, which is basically controlled by the Chinese Communist Party, because the law is just another way of putting pressure on Hong Kong people,” Chu said.

After the meeting restarted, a second pro-democracy lawmaker, Ray Chan, started yelling as Leung explained his decision to remove Chu, and the legislative president suspended the meeting again and ordered Chan ejected, too.

Other pro-democracy lawmakers surrounded Chan, who then hid under a table, as security officers tried to remove him. He eventually was carried out the officers.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot curates jobs from companies in Japan that want to hire people like you!

Remote work, Visa sponsorship, Full-time and Part-time jobs

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Cities

Nagoro Scarecrow Village

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Get Your Taco Survival Kit In Japan: A Discussion with Chef Marco

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Toyokawa Inari Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Apartments to rent for less than ¥70,000 in Shinjuku—May 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

TBS News Explains Japan Has Fewer COVID-19 Cases Thanks to Japanese Pronunciation

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Dry Curry Rice Omelette

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

11 Facts About The Ukiyo-e Master Kitagawa Utamaro

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon