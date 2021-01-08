Lawmakers openly discuss ousting Trump, possible impeachment

Lawmakers of both parties raised the prospect Thursday of ousting President Donald Trump from office, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that if he wasn't removed, the House may move forward with a second impeachment.
Though Trump has less than two weeks in office, lawmakers and even some in his administration began discussing the issue Wednesday afternoon as Trump first refused to forcefully condemn the violent assault on the U.S. Capitol by a mob of his supporters, and then appeared to excuse it.
Senior Trump administration officials raised the long-shot possibility of invoking Section 4 of the 25th Amendment — the forceful removal of Trump from power by his own Cabinet.
Pelosi told a news conference she is waiting for a decision from Vice President Mike Pence and other cabinet officials. She challenged several of them by name, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.
“Do they stand by these actions?" Pelosi asked. "Are they ready to say that for the next 13 days this dangerous man can do further harm to our country?”
Most Democrats, and many Republicans, put the blame squarely on Trump after hundreds of protesters bearing Trump flags and clothing broke into the Capitol on Wednesday and caused destruction and mass evacuations. The president had urged his supporters to protest as Congress was counting the electoral votes that confirmed Joe Biden’s win.
Pelosi said “a threshold was crossed of such magnitude” that Trump should not be allowed to make any decisions. And if the cabinet didn't act, the House might, she said.
There did not appear to be public support for the move, for now, among members of Trump’s cabinet, especially after Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao resigned in protest Thursday following the Capitol attack. But officials across the government went so far as to study up on the procedures for declaring Trump “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.”
According to two people involved in the administration talks, staff-level discussions on the matter took place across multiple departments and even parts of the White House. No member of the cabinet has publicly expressed support for the move, which would make Pence the acting president. But several were believed to be sympathetic to the notion, believing Trump is too volatile in his waning days before Biden's inauguration on Jan 20.
Under the 25th Amendment, Trump could dispute his cabinet’s finding, but the cabinet could quickly reaffirm its position, keeping Pence in power while the question fell to lawmakers.
As lawmakers assessed damage in the ransacked Capitol, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer also called Thursday for the cabinet to remove him.
Schumer said the attack on the Capitol “was an insurrection against the United States, incited by the president.” He said Trump “should not hold office one day longer.”
Schumer said Pence and the cabinet should invoke the 25th Amendment and immediately remove Trump from office. Otherwise, he said, it's up to Congress.
“If the vice president and the cabinet refuse to stand up, Congress should reconvene to impeach the president,” Schumer said.
While the House could quickly vote to impeach Trump, it is extremely unlikely that Congress could remove the president in the next 13 days. The Senate would have to receive the articles and then hold a trial and vote on them.
And even if they did so, the Republican Senate would be unlikely to vote to convict. Democrats are set to narrowly take the Senate when Biden is inaugurated, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell holds the gavel until then.
As Pelosi suggested impeachment was a possibility, three Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee announced articles of impeachment. Reps David Cicilline of Rhode Island, Jamie Raskin of Maryland and Ted Lieu of California wrote in the articles that Trump “willfully made statements that encouraged — and foreseeably resulted in — imminent lawless action at the Capitol.”
The House impeached Trump in 2019, but the Republican-led Senate acquitted him in early 2020.
At least one House Republican also called for Trump’s removal. Rep Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill, a frequent Trump critic, said in a video on Twitter that Trump is “unfit” and “unwell.”
Kinzinger said the president “must now relinquish control of the executive branch voluntarily or involuntarily.”
Former Sen Jeff Flake, R-Ariz, who’s clashed with Trump for years, said he doesn’t think invoking the 25th Amendment is realistic because of the support it would need from cabinet members and because of the short time left in Trump’s term. But he said in an interview that he supported the decisions both by some White House and administration officials to quit and others who are remaining “to ensure that basically the guard rails stay where they should.”
Flake added: “We’ve got two weeks here, and let’s make sure we get to the inauguration.”© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
P. Smith
Good. It’s worth the time and effort to toss him out. Unfortunately, the spineless senate would again refuse to hear evidence.
zichi
Should be charged with sedition.
Wick's pencil
The coup attempts by the swamp continue.
HShigoto
Haaa Nemui
If they want to reclaim any ounce of respect or dignity they would hear it. Impeachment is a peace offering from the Dems.
Fiddlers
He needs to go to jail and hopefully that will happen when he is no longer President.
PTownsend
Anyone who cares one whit about the republic knows that Trump and his followers present the greatest risk the country's seen in modern times.
JJ Jetplane
Now that the election is over, Georgia is blur for now, and they lost the two senate seats, Republican lawmakers and the vice president now want to do and say the right things. They are as much to blame for this as Trump. They encouraged him and went along with it because they were worried about losing two senate seats or their other reelection bids.
SuperLib
Let's just get this out of the way before the false equivalency crowd gets a foothold...
Biden's comments condemning violence during the protests earlier this year on the left:
"People have a right to be, in fact, angry and frustrated. And more violence, hurting more people, isn’t going to answer the question."
“But burning down communities and needless destruction is not. Violence that endangers lives is not. Violence that guts and shutters businesses that serve the community is not.”
"There is no place for violence, no place for looting or destroying property or burning churches or destroying businesses. We need to distinguish between legitimate peaceful protest and opportunistic violent destruction."
"Peaceful protesters should be protected – but arsonists and anarchists should be prosecuted – and local law enforcement can do that."
"The deadly violence we saw overnight in Portland is unacceptable. Shooting in the streets of a great American city is unacceptable. I condemn this violence unequivocally."
Donald Trump to protesters/rioters yesterday:
"We love you, you're very special."
Strangerland
The fact that the Republicans haven't strongly followed suit shows how deep Trump's swamp actually is.
P. Smith
Super: Well played.
Sh1mon M4sada
Meh, distraction....from Biden gaff. Quote where Trump called for insurrection then.
Even before Biden has even been sworned in, he's divided the country labelling protesters terrorists. No looting, no rioting, mostly just grass roots anger at Washington sweeping things under the carpet.
Compare this to months of violence protests during covid lockdown, rioting, vandalism of state properties, not a peep out of Biden. Yeah right president for all....except what he calls deplorables (half the country).
He could have acknowledged citizens concerns, promise to hold an inquiry into election integrity, instead he went straight to dividing and isolating people who felt most betrayed by the ssystem.
Obama/Biden was instrumental in the demise of modern America, now Biden on his own is going to finish it off. Sigh...
The Avenger
Then lets get started. It needs to be done or he will pardon the traitors.
It should've been done last night. And the Congress needs to move forward with a rapid impeachment and conviction in the Senate regardless of what Pence does. Get EVERY Republican senator on the record once again. Traitors.
Decades from now, finding a red MAGA hat in your dead Uncle or Aunt's attic trunk will be as shameful as finding Nazi memorabilia or a KKK hood.
Strangerland
The morons are still trying to blame their terrorist's actions on BLM and Antifa.
25 45.