Newsletter Signup Register / Login
France EU
The European flag, left, flies Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
world

Lawmakers pave way for EU to ratify treaty protecting women

0 Comments
BRUSSELS

The European Union is getting closer to ratifying a landmark European treaty protecting women from violence.

Lawmakers gathered in Strasbourg, France, on Wednesday approved by a large majority the EU’s endorsement of the Istanbul Convention.

The human rights treaty of the Council of Europe states that men and women have equal rights, and obliges state authorities to take steps to prevent gender-based violence against women, protect victims and prosecute perpetrators.

The EU signed the treaty six years ago but it has yet to be ratified by the bloc as a whole because of the opposition of six member countries — Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania and Slovakia.

“I want to send my strongest call to those six remaining member states in the EU, to also individually ratify the Istanbul Convention," said Arba Kokalari, a Swedish EU lawmaker from the Committee on Women’s Rights and Gender Equality. "It’s time for you to stand on the right side of history and to support women’s right to a life free from violence.”

Asked for an opinion by the EU Parliament, the EU Court of Justice said in 2021 that the Council — which represents EU member countries’ governments — could ratify the Istanbul Convention without unanimity.

According to the EU, one in three women in the EU — some 62 million women — has experienced physical or sexual violence, and more than half of women (55%) in the region have been sexually harassed at least once since the age of 15.

Turkey withdrew from the Istanbul Convention in 2021, prompting condemnation from women’s rights groups and Western countries. The landmark convention was signed in Istanbul in 2011.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How To Rent Bikes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

health

Japanese Superfoods: Natto

Savvy Tokyo

Yaegaki Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

5 YouTube Channels to Watch for Studying Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Fragrances for Spring/Summer 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Ume Leftovers: 5 Delicious Possibilities

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For May 8 – 14

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo

Tokyo Tacos: 5 Great Mexican Restaurants in The City

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Take Me Out to the Ball Game: A Primer for the Nippon Professional Baseball Season

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Moving Season: Ohikkoshi with Kids in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Moving Made Easy: A Checklist for Moving to a New Apartment in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog