Assange lawyer dismisses U.S. promises over extradition

U.S. government promises that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange would not face harsh prison conditions if he is extradited to face American justice are not enough to address concerns about his fragile mental health and high risk of suicide, a lawyer defending him argued Thursday.
Assange’s lawyer, Edward Fitzgerald, said during a two-day hearing at Britain's High Court that the Australian was too mentally ill to be extradited to the United States to face trial on espionage charges.
Washington is seeking to overturn an earlier ruling by a lower British court that refused a U.S. request to extradite Assange over WikiLeaks’ publication of secret American military documents a decade ago. District Judge Vanessa Baraitser ruled that Assange was likely to kill himself if held under harsh U.S. prison conditions.
On Wednesday, a lawyer for the U.S. government said that American authorities have promised that Assange would not be held before trial in a top-security “Supermax” prison, or subjected to strict isolation conditions. He also said that if convicted, Assange would be allowed to serve his sentence in Australia, his home country.
But Fitzgerald argued that the U.S. assurances were all “caveated, vague, or simply ineffective.” They do not remove the risk of Assange being detained in extreme isolation in the U.S. in the long term, he said, and the risk of Assange killing himself remained substantial if he is extradited.
“It is perfectly reasonable to find it oppressive to extradite a mentally disordered person because his extradition is likely to result in his death,” he said. He added that judges should use their power to “protect people from extradition to a foreign state where we have no control over what will be done to them."
In a written submission, Fitzgerald also said that the assurance that Assange could be transferred to an Australian prison if convicted is “meaningless." Australia has not indicated its consent, and the process could take a decade or more, he argued.
Assange’s defense team also referred to recent allegations that the CIA and the U.S. government had considered plans to “seriously harm” him — including alleged discussions to “kidnap or poison” Assange —while he was inside the Ecuadorian Embassy in London. His lawyers urged the court to consider whether U.S. authorities were likely to stick to their assurances in light of the claims.
U.S. prosecutors have indicted Assange on 17 espionage charges and one charge of computer misuse over WikiLeaks’ publication of thousands of leaked military and diplomatic documents. The charges carry a maximum sentence of 175 years in prison, though a lawyer for the U.S. government said Wednesday the sentence could be much shorter.
Assange, 50, is currently being held at London’s high-security Belmarsh Prison. He did not attend the hearing Thursday, although on Wednesday he appeared by video link at times.
The two-day hearing before two judges, including England’s most senior judge Lord Chief Justice Ian Burnett, concluded Thursday but a ruling is not expected for weeks. The losing side could seek to appeal to the U.K. Supreme Court.
The hearing was the latest in Assange’s long-running battle to fight extradition to the U.S. American prosecutors say Assange unlawfully helped U.S. Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning steal classified diplomatic cables and military files that WikiLeaks later published.
Assange’s lawyers argue that he was acting as a journalist and is entitled to First Amendment freedom of speech protections for publishing documents that exposed U.S. military wrongdoing in Iraq and Afghanistan. His supporters also argue the prosecution case was politically motivated.
About 80 supporters staged a noisy rally outside the London court, playing music and chanting “Free Julian Assange!”
Assange’s fiancée, Stella Moris, told supporters that the case was “political persecution” by the U.S.
“If the U.S. wants to treat Julian fairly they should drop this case,” Moris said, as supporters cheered and applauded.
Jeremy Corbyn, former leader of Britain’s opposition Labour Party, said outside the court that Assange has told the truth about Afghanistan and Iraq, and that he should not be flown to the U.S. “under any circumstances.”
“He has committed no crime and he’s in a maximum security prison ... if he moved to the United States, he may well, because of his mental health condition, take his own life,” Corbyn told reporters. “In a different country he would be hailed as a whistleblower who told the truth about the dangers we are all facing, the dangers the whole world is facing.”
Assange has been held in a high-security prison since he was arrested in April 2019 for skipping bail during a separate legal battle. Before that he spent seven years inside Ecuador’s London embassy, where he sought asylum in 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden to face allegations of rape and sexual assault.
Sweden dropped the sex crimes investigations in November 2019 because so much time had elapsed. The judge who blocked extradition in January ordered that he must stay in custody during any U.S. appeal.© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
8 Comments
Login to comment
Alex
No reason not to believe the government, right? I mean, they promise!
Mike
Yeah, nah... She'll be right mate. We'll get those guys we used to look after Epstein... and we can all sleep right through it all with sleepy Joe... And them. While we're at it we might as well get a cut and paste pic of him and that Gislaine Maxwell woman and after that nobody will care what happened to him it'll be a case of, Julien who? It really beggars belief that a major ally of ours can commit murder and conceal the evidence, then get away with persecution and imprisonment of anyone who discovers that and informs us about it. Especially since the present administration has used whistleblowers on numerous occasions, both military and ambassadorial against their last President extolling the virtue's of good people just doing the right thing inspite of the personal risks involved. The really curious thing about this case is, why haven't any of the major media organisations that also distributed the data not been held to account as well..?
Kentarogaijin
The country of "freedom", repressing someone who dared to show the world their truths..
So often we see the US double standard with the world..
The fall doesn't stop..
Aly Rustom
So china is better?
Who's got the double standard now?
deadbeatles
@Aly... No. China isn't any better... than Haiti than Uganda or Afganistan. That's the point comparison. Double standard is accepted as the standard.
Strangerland
Assange is a political prisoner. Extraditing him to the US, where he would most definitely not be afforded his human rights, would be a travesty. Hopefully the brits can see this.
Look at how the US treats their allies and their own citizens. Why would they suddenly start affording a foreign national they hate the rights they so often don't afford their own citizens and allies? The USA absolutely cannot be trusted on this matter.
akadake
Rayn Samsel will happily confirm this.
Aly Rustom
Well, you know what they say about people in glass houses...