Le Pen, Macron in bitter clash ahead of tight French election

French President Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on Wednesday clashed bitterly over relations with Russia and economic policy as they sought to sway undecided voters in a debate four days ahead of presidential elections.
France faces a stark choice in Sunday's second-round run-off between the centrist president Macron and the anti-immigration Le Pen, who will seek to become the country's first far-right head of state in an outcome that would send shockwaves around Europe.
The president adopted an aggressive approach in the live televised debate, repeatedly seeking to land punches on Le Pen over her record, while she sought to keep the focus on the government's performance.
The tone sharpened as the discussion moved to foreign policy, with Macron angrily zeroing on a loan Le Pen's party had taken from a Czech-Russian bank ahead of her 2017 election campaign.
"You are dependent on the Russian government and you are dependent on Mr (Russian President Vladimir) Putin," Macron said. "When you speak to Russia you are speaking to your banker."
Macron and Le Pen, who exchanged a brief handshake before the debate, sat face-to-face at two individual tables separated by just a few meters.
Le Pen replied that she was "an absolutely and totally free woman", arguing that her party had only taken that loan as it could not find financing in France where banks refused to lend to her.
With Russia's invasion of Ukraine overshadowing the campaign, Macron also attacked Le Pen for her past recognition of Russia's 2014 annexation of the Ukrainian peninsular of Crimea.
Le Pen replied: "I support a free Ukraine that is not submissive to the United States or the European Union or Russia, that is my position."
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky had urged Le Pen earlier to admit "she made a mistake" in her past admiration for Putin and her refusal to condemn his 2014 annexation of Crimea.
Even jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny waded in to the fray with a Twitter thread accusing Le Pen of "corruption" and "selling political influence to Putin" over the loan of nine million euros ($10 million) from a bank he described as "Putin's notorious money-laundering outfit".
The priority for Le Pen was to avoid a repeat of the 2017 run-off debate where Macron managed to make her look flustered and sometimes not on top of her brief.
When she cited increased debt under Macron, he replied: "Oh dear, oh dear. Stop. you're getting everything confused."
He also accused her of having a "program that's nonsense."
Turning to Europe, Le Pen insisted she wanted to stay in the European Union but reform the bloc into an "alliance of nations".
"Europe is not all or nothing," she said, as Macron retorted that she appeared to be proposing something other than EU membership.
"Your policy is to leave Europe," he said.
The opening exchanges of the debate -- expected to last almost three hours -- were dominated by daily concerns such as the rising cost of living, which Le Pen has made a major feature of her campaign.
Both candidates have their eyes on voters who backed third-placed hard-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon in the first round. He has refused to urge his supporters to vote for Macron in order to keep Le Pen out of the Elysee Palace.
Le Pen said she had seen people "suffering" over the first five years of Macron's rule and that "another choice is possible".
"If the French people honor me with their confidence on Sunday, I will be a president for daily life, the value of work and purchasing power," she said.
Macron replied that "we must and should improve people's daily lives through major projects for the school and health systems".
He claimed his measures to help household incomes were more effective than Le Pen's and also said that France should become a "great ecological power of the 21st century".
Macron is favorite to win the run-off, with most polls showing an advantage of over 10 percent, and become the first French president to win a second term since Jacques Chirac in 2002.
The latest poll by Ipsos/Sopra Steria published Wednesday predicted a solid margin of victory for Macron on 56 percent to 44 for Le Pen.
But analysts and allies of the president have warned the result is far from a foregone conclusion, with polls indicating over 10 percent of French who intend to cast their ballots have yet to decide who to vote for.
An Odoxa poll released Wednesday found that Macron's approval rating as a "good president" had slumped to just 40 percent in mid-April, down six points from March.
"This debate will probably be decisive for giving an advantage to one of these two rivals," said Odoxa's president Gael Sliman.
Brice Teinturier, director general of Ipsos France, said that while in the past presidential debates had become more of a tradition than decisive, this one "could move more votes than we have ever observed before" in modern France.© 2022 AFP
The Avenger
Given that Le Pen is a friend of Putin, it would be a disaster for NATO and the west for her to win. I hope the French people realize that this is not the time to elect a Putin ally.
itsonlyrocknroll
Macron vs Le Pen: follow the Debate LIVE - French presidential election
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NKtZprAHJwM
In full, neither are particularly competent debaters.
Skeptical
It comes to mind that one of the biggest hurdles that both candidates face is speaking to the concerns of French young people. And to convince them that this election isn't a race-to-the-bottom between the lesser choice of two undesired futures.
Desert Tortoise
Ms. Le Pen is the reincarnation of the Vichy, afraid to confront tyranny and willing to be complicit in genocide. It would be deeply shameful for the French to chose her as their next President, a dark stain on their reputation.
Bungle
Olaf Scholz
Desert Tortoise
At least Herr Scholz saw the truth that is plainly in front of us and made an abrupt reversal of long standing German policy. I doubt Fra Merkel could have done the same. Ms. Le Pen however remains in the thrall of Mr. Putin and even last week was saying France and NATO should not be involved in helping Ukraine defend itself from the Russian invasion. She is, as I said earlier, the reincarnation of the Vichy.
Rodney
Decomcracysucks. The only functional democracy is Russia where 82% of citizens support their elected President. French have a choice between two evils. Actually no choice.
GBR48
If Macron is their best hope, France really is in trouble.
UChosePoorly
Rodney - you are leaving out the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. Also, very high turnout and approval.
itsonlyrocknroll
As politician go both Marcon and Le Pen are as unlikable as unelectable.
Le Pen clearly wants to dismantle the EU from the inside out.
I may have a beef with EU federalism where the UK membership is or was concerned, but to unravel the EU project would create political and economic turmoil.
Both have difficulty counting economically and fiscally from one to ten. There were moments both pointlessly bickered over the in and outs of a ducks backside.
Macron customary haughty conceited condescension pouring out of him like sicky mouthfuls of treacle.
If these two are the best France has to offer, al least for the next five years, then the people are up poo creek without a paddle.
With German Chancellor Olaf Scholz politically belly button gazing, in a coma, to gas or not to gas,
Boris Johnson unable to differentiate between the morality of a fragrant abuse of the parliamentary code and a parking ticket, got to wonder what future Europe has.
Bungle
Scholz has done nothing but cultivate prevarication into an art form. The German SPD say one thing, then they say another, and finally they do something else altogether. I believe that Scholz personally has no love for Putin, but he and his predecessors have quite clearly deemed that Russian and German interests are intimately entwined, Ukraine be damned.
As for Le Pen; she will never be president.
venze
Both are not ideal, they have their own hidden weaknesses.
Anyway, French have to choose the one who is less faultable..
Make sure the turn out of voters is above 60%,
otherwise, the so-called democratic election could well be farcical..
itsonlyrocknroll
All my French friends and acquaintance back in the days I worked in Lyon backed Macron 2017.
A President they rather rudely refer to as mac-moron.
It is difficult to understand as all have prospered. Yet today they despise the fellow.
Most will simple blank the ballot paper in protest. Other will vote Le Pen.
I have viewed the debate, admittedly Macron insufferable tone and mannerisms irritate.
From the debate Le Pen is attempting to be all things to everybody.
Le Pen nationalist beliefs, coupled with a core socialist economics doctrine has the fearful echo of Europe history.
Addfwyn
Neo-liberal vs right-winger, almost two flavours of the same exact thing. That is not a choice I envy my French comrades, pretty much a lose-lose. I wouldn't be surprised if Le Pen actually pulled it out, as a lot of french voters who wanted neither of them probably find her less insufferable. Which is telling in itself.
kurisupisu
Macron is a globalist seeking to castrate the rights of workers and as crime rises in France, to criminalise those protecting their own homes-he’s a moron
Pukey2
America and France deserve more than 'choosing the lesser of two evils'. We've seen this scenario repeated time and time again.
Addfwyn: so true.