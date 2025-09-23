 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
South Korea court to hold hearing on prosecutors request for the leader of the Unification Church
Han Hak-ja, the leader of the Unification Church, arrives at a court to attend a hearing to review her arrest warrant requested by special prosecutors in Seoul, South Korea, September 22, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji Image: Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji
world

Leader of South Korea's Unification Church jailed after court issues warrant

2 Comments
SEOUL

The leader of the Unification Church religious empire, Han Hak-ja, was jailed after a South Korean court on Tuesday issued a warrant to detain him in relation to graft allegations against the wife of ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol, a prosecutor said.

Han has been accused of directing the church to bribe former First Lady Kim Keon Hee for favors for the church's business interests. She has denied the allegations, calling them "false information".

After Yoon was removed from office over a political crisis sparked by his short-lived martial law imposition last year, special prosecutors launched a sprawling criminal investigation into the former first couple, focused on the former first lady's bribery allegations.

Kim is on trial this week over charges including bribery. She is suspected of receiving bribes from the church among the charges, according to the prosecutors. Yoon, who is also in detention, is on trial separately for insurrection.

The court issued the warrant for Han's detention in order to protect evidence, the special prosecutor's team said in a message to reporters.

The church, formally called the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, has followers around the world and controls entities in construction, health care and media among others.

Founded in South Korea in the 1950s by self-declared messiah Moon and known for its mass weddings, the group has faced criticism for its fundraising and other issues, most recently a political scandal in Japan in the wake of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's assassination.

"We will faithfully cooperate with the upcoming investigation and trial procedures to verify the truth, and do our utmost to use this as an opportunity to restore trust in our church," the religious group said in a statement.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, financing, and currently available properties. The webinar will be held on October 4, 2025, from 11AM to Noon (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

2 Comments
Login to comment

ok.

what have happened to moonies in Japan?

still no updates at all.

or it is a top secret?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

The moonies have their tentacles in the Republican party for decades

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

Tokyo Events for October 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Otome Games: Could A Virtual Boyfriend Make You Rethink Your Love Life in Japan?

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For September 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Get Free Drinks in Japan With New Vending Machine App

GaijinPot Blog

Is Japan Lonely or Are You Just Not That Interesting?

GaijinPot Blog

Matsue Water Lantern Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Self-Storage Luggage Options in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Food

5 Fall Fish You Need To Try in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Health

5 Meditation Tips For Life in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Health

The Best Indoor Plants For Your Japanese Apartment

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Elev8’s 2025 Autumn & Winter Holiday Camps in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Area Events for October 2025

GaijinPot Blog