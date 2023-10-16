Newsletter Signup Register / Login
China Hungary
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, center, arrives at Beijing's airport ahead of the Belt and Road Forum in the Chinese capital on Sunday. Photo: Jade Gao/Poolvia AP
world

Leaders from emerging economies are visiting China for the 'Belt and Road' forum

1 Comment
BEIJING

A stream of leaders of emerging market countries are arriving in Beijing for a meeting organized by the Chinese government that will mark the 10th anniversary of its Belt and Road Initiative.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed landed in Beijing on Monday, following Chilean President Gabriel Boric and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán on Sunday night.

Under the initiative, a signature policy of Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Chinese companies have built ports, roads, railways, power plants around the world in a bid to boost trade and economic growth.

But the massive Chinese development loans that funded the projects have also burdened some poorer countries with heavy debts.

Others leaders from Africa, Southeast Asia, Central Asia and the Mideast will attend the Belt and Road Forum, whose main day is on Wednesday. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to attend, as are representatives of the Taliban government in Afghanistan.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Future dependents of China arrive to get their orders. Once under Chinese control they will have less freedom of voice and action and will need to seek Chinese approval when discussing international concerns that are China centric.

This may help some at the top of these nations to become personally richer, but their people will find there is almost no benefit to them but there will be many difficult loans to repay, and if unable to pay, then the loss of critical infrastructure like ports and airports signed over to Chinese control for 99 years. Check with Sri Lanka for more details on how that works.

Some smart nations have cancelled loans and agreements with China's belt and road after doing their due diligence and realizing everything was slanted in China's favor no matter what.

These nations should also do due diligence before signing on to anything controlled by China. Change the terms if needed to be in their own favor no matter what and see if China still signs on. If they do then I am wrong. If they dont then I am correct.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health

A Guide to Halal Food in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

CrossFit Business Owner Violet Pacileo

Savvy Tokyo

How to Practice Music in Japanese Apartments or Find Studio Spaces

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Oct. 9 – 15

Savvy Tokyo

Oura Church

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Female Voices of Japan: Exploring Japan’s All-Female Bands and Ensembles

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Hair Care Products for Fall 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Suizenji Jojuen Garden

GaijinPot Travel

Clothes Thrifting in Japan: How To Get Started

GaijinPot Blog

The Best Autumn Leaf Viewing Spots in Tottori

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog

How To Exchange Business Cards in Japan – Meishi Koukan

GaijinPot Blog