Leaders from emerging economies are visiting China for the 'Belt and Road' forum

A stream of leaders of emerging market countries are arriving in Beijing for a meeting organized by the Chinese government that will mark the 10th anniversary of its Belt and Road Initiative.
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed landed in Beijing on Monday, following Chilean President Gabriel Boric and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán on Sunday night.
Under the initiative, a signature policy of Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Chinese companies have built ports, roads, railways, power plants around the world in a bid to boost trade and economic growth.
But the massive Chinese development loans that funded the projects have also burdened some poorer countries with heavy debts.
Others leaders from Africa, Southeast Asia, Central Asia and the Mideast will attend the Belt and Road Forum, whose main day is on Wednesday. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to attend, as are representatives of the Taliban government in Afghanistan.
Peter14
Future dependents of China arrive to get their orders. Once under Chinese control they will have less freedom of voice and action and will need to seek Chinese approval when discussing international concerns that are China centric.
This may help some at the top of these nations to become personally richer, but their people will find there is almost no benefit to them but there will be many difficult loans to repay, and if unable to pay, then the loss of critical infrastructure like ports and airports signed over to Chinese control for 99 years. Check with Sri Lanka for more details on how that works.
Some smart nations have cancelled loans and agreements with China's belt and road after doing their due diligence and realizing everything was slanted in China's favor no matter what.
These nations should also do due diligence before signing on to anything controlled by China. Change the terms if needed to be in their own favor no matter what and see if China still signs on. If they do then I am wrong. If they dont then I am correct.