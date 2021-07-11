Newsletter Signup Register / Login
North Korea China
In this June 20, 2019, file photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, poses with Chinese President Xi Jinping for a photo at Kumsusan guest house in Pyongyang, North Korea. Photo: Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP
world

Leaders of North Korea, China vow to strengthen ties

By HYUNG-JIN KIM
SEOUL, South Korea

The North Korean and Chinese leaders expressed their desire Sunday to further strengthen their ties as they exchanged messages marking the 60th anniversary of their countries’ defense treaty.

In a message to Chinese President Xi Jinping, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said it is “the fixed stand" of his government to “ceaselessly develop the friendly and cooperative relations" between the countries, the official Korean Central News Agency said.

Xi said in his message that “he is willing to provide greater happiness to the two countries ... by strengthening the strategic communication with (Kim) to properly control the direction of the advance of the China-(North Korea) relations and by steadily leading the relations of friendship and cooperation between the two countries to a new stage,” KCNA said.

North Korea has been expected to seek greater support from China, its major ally and aid benefactor, as it grapples with economic hardship exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic and crippling U.S.-led sanctions over its nuclear weapons program. China, for its part, sees preventing a North Korean collapse as crucial to its security interests and would need to boost ties with North Korea and other traditional allies amid fierce rivalry with the United States, some experts say.

Kim said in his message that the bilateral treaty “is displaying its stronger vitality in defending and propelling the socialist cause of the two countries ... now that the hostile forces become more desperate in their challenge and obstructive moves.”

Under the 1961 treaty, North Korea and China are committed to offering one another immediate military and other aid in the event of an attack.

North Korea-China ties go back to the 1930s, when Kim Il Sung, the grandfather of Kim Jong Un, led Korean guerrillas as they fought alongside Chinese soldiers against Japanese colonizers in northeastern China. The two countries established diplomatic relations in 1949, one year before North Korea launched a surprise attack on South Korea and started a three-year war that killed hundreds of thousands of people.

China fought alongside North Korea during the 1950-53 Korean War, while U.S.-led U.N. forces supported South Korea. About 28,500 U.S. soldiers are still stationed in South Korea to deter potential aggression from North Korea. China doesn’t deploy troops in North Korea.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

