world

Lebanon's army says its troops have killed 3 of the country's most wanted drug dealers

By BASSEM MROUE
BEIRUT

The Lebanese army on Wednesday said it killed three of the country’s most wanted drug dealers, who also had been involved in killing members of the military.

The shooting in the northeastern city of Baalbek comes as the cash-strapped military tries to exert its presence across the country, including along the border with Syria. For years, the porous border has been a key route for weapons and drug smuggling, notably cannabis and the amphetamine-like stimulant captagon.

The army said in a statement an exchange of fire occurred as members of the military were chasing the car used by the three Lebanese citizens, leading to their death.

“They were among the most wanted and dangerous drug dealers,” the army said. It added that the three had been involved in shooting at army posts and patrols as well as kidnapping and theft.

Two judicial officials said one of the men had 115 arrest warrants against him and was involved in the 2023 kidnapping of a Saudi citizen in Beirut. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

