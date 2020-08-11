Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Former prime minister Hassan Diab, who was named in December, is the second Lebanese premier to step down in 10 months  Photo: DALATI AND NOHRA/AFP
world

Lebanon's PM Diab announces resignation of government

0 Comments
By Handout
BEIRUT

Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab stepped down Monday amid fury within and outside his government over the deadly Beirut port blast he blamed on the incompetence and corruption of a decades-old ruling class.

"Today we are heeding the people and their demands to hold accountable those responsible for a disaster that has been concealed for seven years" he said in a televised address, blaming a "corrupt" political elite for the August 4 explosion.

"This is why today I announce the resignation of the government."

Politics in multi-confessional Lebanon is dominated by former warlords from the 1975-1990 civil war who have exchanged their military fatigues for suits, or were replaced by relatives.

"Their corruption created this tragedy," said Diab.

"Between us and change stands a thick wall protected by their dirty tactics," he added.

Diab, who was named in December, is the second Lebanese premier to step down in 10 months.

His government, formed in January to tackle a spiralling economic crisis, has come under all-out attack since a port blast killed 160 people, wounded 6,000 others and ravaged swathes of Beirut.

Authorities say the explosion was triggered by a fire in a port warehouse where tonnes of volatile ammonium nitrate, a compound used primarily as a fertilizer, was left unsecured for years.

Many Lebanese want heads to roll over the tragedy they see as shocking proof of the rot at the core of their political system.

Before Diab's announcement, four ministers had already decided they could no longer serve a government that had shown little willingness to take the blame or to put state resources at the service of the victims.

At least nine lawmakers have also announced they would quit in protest, as have two senior members of the Beirut municipality.

The August 4 explosion came as Lebanon was already reeling from an economic crisis that has seen its currency collapse, plunging swathes of its population into poverty, and struggling with a spike in coronavirus cases.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Sitting Down with Sierra Todd, the Founder of Black Lives Matter Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Lifestyle Illness: Finding A Medical Professional In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

How to Use a Mobile IC App

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 31, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Vegan in Japan: 10 Meatless Eateries in Sapporo

GaijinPot Blog

Neighborhood Guide

A Weekend Getaway To Fukuoka City

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to rent for less than ¥90,000 in Tokyo—August 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Nature

Best Quiet Day Trips from Nagoya

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Top 5 Must-Watch Anime from Kyoto Animation Studios

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For August 8-9

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #92: Osaka Governor Recommends To Gargle Away The Coronavirus

GaijinPot Blog