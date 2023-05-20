Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Lebanon EU Investigation
FILE - Riad Salameh, Lebanon's Central Bank governor, smiles during a press conference in Beirut, on Nov. 11, 2019. Salameh did not appear before French prosecutors for questioning in Paris, Tuesday May 16, 2023 in an ongoing European probe into alleged money-laundering and illicit enrichment. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File)
world

Lebanon receives Interpol notice for its central bank governor

0 Comments
By KAREEM CHEHAYEB
BEIRUT

Lebanon on Friday received an Interpol notice for the country's embattled central bank governor who failed to show up in Paris earlier in the week for questioning in a key corruption case, officials said.

France, Germany, and Luxembourg are investigating the governor, Riad Salameh, and his associates over myriad financial crimes, including illicit enrichment and the laundering of $330 million. A French investigative judge on Tuesday issued an international arrest warrant for Salameh after he did not answer summons for questioning in Paris.

However, Lebanon is unlikely to comply with the Interpol notice and arrest and hand over Salameh to French authorities. Under the country's laws, Lebanon does not extradite its own citizens. In 2020, it received two Interpol red notices for tycoon Carlos Ghosn, who faced financial misconduct charges in Japan. Ghosn remains in Lebanon.

Interpol listed Salameh's notice on its website, adding that he is wanted by France for “association with criminals with the intent to commit offenses punishable by ten years in prison”, “laundering in an organized gang”, and “aggravated tax fraud”.

The Lebanese Interior Ministry confirmed receiving the Interpol Red Notice, but did not comment on possible actions against Salameh. The judicial officials who spoke to The Associated Press about the notice did so on condition of anonymity to discuss the case.

Salameh denies allegations of corruption, and maintains that he amassed his wealth through his previous job as an investment banker at Merrill Lynch, inherited properties, and investments. He said he would only resign if convicted of a crime.

On Friday, Salameh reiterated that he intends to appeal the Interpol notice because he did not receive the summons for questioning in Paris in person, “according to the rules and laws.” The Central Bank returned the summons, which had arrived while Salameh was absent from the bank, according to judicial officials.

“I am introducing an appeal to cancel the notice,” Salameh told the AP.

The 72-year-old governor has held his post for almost 30 years, but says he intends to step down after his current term ends in July.

The three European governments in March 2022 froze over $130 million in assets linked to the probe. During a visit to Lebanon in March, the European delegation questioned Salameh about the Lebanese central bank’s assets and investments outside the country, a Paris apartment — which the governor owns — and his brother Raja Salameh’s brokerage firm Forry Associates Ltd.

Once hailed as the guardian of Lebanon’s financial stability, Salameh since late 2019 has been heavily blamed for Lebanon’s financial meltdown. Many say he precipitated the economic crisis, which has plunged three-quarters of Lebanon’s population of 6 million into poverty.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Rainy Day Play Ideas for Kids

Savvy Tokyo

A Basic Guide to Bike Rental Apps in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sumida Hokusai Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Shimane Museum of Ancient Izumo

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

Jobs for May: Tons of Great Teaching Gigs

GaijinPot Blog

5 Foods You Can Make with a Takoyaki Maker that Aren’t Takoyaki

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for May 15 – 21

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Interior Green: The Best Indoor Plants for Your Japanese Apartment

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo’s Summer School & Camp Programs For 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Furoshiki: A Reintroduction into Our Eco-Friendly Generation

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Day Trips from Kobe

GaijinPot Blog