New York Mayor-elect Mamdani and Trump make nice in White House love-in

Months of sniping melted away Friday as New York's incoming leftist mayor Zohran Mamdani and President Donald Trump were all smiles at a White House meeting -- promising to set aside their feud and cooperate on the city's future.
Mamdani, a 34-year-old political insurgent who rocketed from obscurity to win City Hall earlier this month, had taken on Trump in a bruising war of words, likening the Republican to "bad landlords... taking advantage of their tenants."
Washington watchers were bracing for sparks to fly when the self-described Democratic socialist met the Republican leader who has in turn branded the mayor-elect a "communist" and suggested the Ugandan-born New Yorker should be deported.
But the Oval Office summit was instead the embodiment of civility as a beaming Trump, 79, praised Mamdani's historic election win, said he could do a "great job," and called him a "man who really wants to see New York be great again."
"We're going to be helping him to make everybody's dream come true: having a strong and very safe New York," Trump said.
Mamdani described the face-to-face as "very productive" and spoke of the leaders' "shared admiration and love" for America's financial capital and largest city.
Both men hail from the Queens borough of New York City and both are masters of political theater -- but their styles couldn't be more different.
The showdown had been seen more as a clash of ideologies, generations and egos than a courtesy call, with Trump thriving on bombast and grievance as Mamdani pitches affordability and inclusion.
Oval Office encounters with the brash billionaire often turn into ambush theater -- a lesson absorbed by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, who endured a public dressing-down by Trump and Vice President JD Vance.
Political analysts had warned that Mamdani could be walking into a Zelensky-like situation. For weeks they had traded barbs, with Trump threatening to make life difficult for the young political upstart.
But Trump repeatedly offered his support for Mamdani -- even telling reporters it was "OK" for the younger politician to have called him a "despot."
"I've been called much worse than a despot. So it's not that insulting. Maybe he'll change his mind after we get to working together," a conciliatory Trump said, adding that he hoped Mamdani would be "a really great mayor."
For his part, Mamdani noted that many New Yorkers had backed Trump in the 2024 presidential election "because of that focus on cost of living."
"And I'm looking forward to working together to deliver on that affordability," he said.
It was all a far cry from the barbs the pair had exchanged in the run-up to the meeting.
Beyond mocking Mamdani's South Asian name, the president has dangled cuts to federal funding and even National Guard deployments -- a tactic he used against other Democratic cities.
For New Yorkers, that could mean billions of dollars lost and troops on the streets once Mamdani, set to become the city's first Muslim mayor, takes office.
Mamdani's rise has been nothing short of electric. Virtually unknown a year ago, he stormed the political barricades with a campaign promising rent freezes, free buses, and city-run grocery stores -- untested ideas that nevertheless resonated with voters crushed by soaring costs.
He didn't just win -- he shattered records, pulling in more than one million votes, the first New York mayoral candidate to do so since 1969.
Yet the firebrand progressive has shown flashes of pragmatism, soothing centrists wary of a radical shake-up.
He reappointed incumbent police commissioner Jessica Tisch, a steady hand popular with rank-and-file officers, and named veteran bureaucrat Dean Fuleihan as his first deputy mayor -- signs of continuity amid his promised revolution.
On the campaign trail, Mamdani cast himself as part of the anti-Trump resistance, but he has since stressed his desire to work with the president on the "national crisis of affordability."© 2025 AFP
plasticmonkey
He managed to woo Trump while remaining faithful to his principles.
Mamdani is a true winner and a real mensch.
HopeSpringsEternal
Trump and Mamdani both found MUCH common ground, which makes sense as both are populists and disruptors who love NYC!
HopeSpringsEternal
Great to see civil behavior by both Trump and Mamdani, common values and communications that convey a focus on SOLUTIONS, not zero-sum partisan nonsense
Aly Rustom
Saw the interview. Was impressed by both. They were both gracious and reconciliatory towards each other, and even defended each other at times. It was a good meeting by any stretch.
sakurasuki
Great, make peace and celebrate it with chicken shawarma. See is not that hard right.
Bob Fosse
After months of declaring NYC dead it looks like maga will have to change their minds again and “love the guy”. You’ve been told.
Jimizo
Credit to both.
Hopefully this will be beneficial to the people of New York.
XCAndtheband
Wonder if MAGA will keep on with their thoughtless calls of “communist! jihadist! etc!” now that Trump has praised Mandani.
You’ve been told what to think from Trump, MAGA. Now which is gonna be? Go back to the ridiculous slander because a brown person of a different religion is in a position of authority? Or fall in line with the cult leader’s directive?
NCIS Reruns
I don't know about Mamdani, but someone as notoriously capricious as Trump could change to a negative attitude in microseconds.
R B Quinn
It’s just a matter of time before the former Insurrectionist-in-Chief does a 180 … mark my words.
Bob Fosse
Mamdani is a rational man who clearly wants NYC to be great again. I’d live there again and will be cheering for him.
TaiwanIsNotChina
The real problem is 2 am Trump.
Jimizo
Maybe but can’t we just say this is a good thing as it stands?
Aly Rustom
LOVE shawarma!!
fxgai
Confusing.
How long did this person live in Uganda?
fxgai
Untested ideas?
What kind of piece is this? Is the author a child?
lincolnman
Trump "chickening out" once again when he meets an adversary face-to-face...
Such a Loser...
fxgai
I don't know about MAGA types, but from my point of view here in Japan, I think observing what policies he actually enacts while in office and their subsequent results is the normal thing to do, MAGA or not.
On paper the "untested ideas" mentioned look like an absolute disaster if actually enacted, from historical experience.
I'm not sure who is going to pay for the freebies he proposes, so he may not be able to do much of the damage anyway.
HopeSpringsEternal
Very impressed with their Oval Office Press Conference, Mamdani is shifting from 'campaign' mode to 'governing' mode and that means he needs to work with #47 and given they're both from NYC, plenty of common ground
As what Leader doesn't want lower crime, greater affordability, more economic growth, etc.?
Trump's not ideological, just wants solutions, willing to work with anyone to deliver, today proof positive, stated many times, wants Mamdani to make NYC Great Again!
bass4funk
I think it's more like the other way around. Mamdani knows where his bread is buttered, Trump will keep him in a tight leash
HopeSpringsEternal
Funniest part of the media 'gaggle' was one a reporter pressed Mamdani on calling Trump a "Fascist" and Mamdani paused, then Trump quickly chimed in "it's ok, I'm not offended, I've been called far worse!"
Underworld
HopeSpringsEternal
Demonstrates the political mastery of Mandan over Trump.
Kuribozu
Well what do you know, an actual Socialist at the White House. And it was nice of Mamdani to visit, too.
plasticmonkey
I guess you didn’t watch their press conference.
Mamdani was the real man there.
And he did it without bringing a gold bar, an investment in Trump crypto, or a jumbo jet.
And BTW, presidents are not intended to usurp the power of city mayors.
lincolnman
That's not the way your fellow MAGA brothers and sisters are seeing it...
"Trump fans rebel against president over comments that 'betray the base'
Donald Trump on Friday met with the man who was elected mayor of New York City, and concluded that despite previous attacks from both parties, Zohran Mamdani is a "rational person." That provoked outrage with Trump's biggest fans.
After the meeting, Trump took to his own social media site, Truth Social, to offer a glowing review of the GOP bogeyman.
"It was a Great Honor meeting Zohran Mamdani, the new Mayor of New York City!" the president wrote.
That didn't sit well with Trump's own base of support. One responded with, "You have betrayed your base by honoring jihadis. I'm sick over you lately."
https://www.rawstory.com/zohran-mamdani-2674332536/?utm_source=msn
Trump is "betraying" his supporters every day...no wonder his poll numbers have crashed....
Cards fan
Looks like until he was 5. His paternal grandparents are of Indian decent, but born in Tanzania as well. Sometimes people are born in one country and then move to another. We call this, "immigration." I am sure it must be "confusing" for a foreigner residing in Japan. :)
Lol where we can we find successful of the of the libertarian ideas you espouse?
itsonlyrocknroll
What a difference a few weeks make.
Zohran Mamdani, new mayor of New York City, taking office November 4, back slapping, palm pressing Mr President.
I came close to tearing up at the sight.
At the strong, enduring affinity friendship between Donald and Zohran, cementing a deep bond of political loyalty, trust, camaraderie, expected to last forever.
I put it down to the connection between solar activity, sunspots, solar flares, and mental health autonomic nervous system responce, causing extreme inadvertent “buddy” syndrome.
Was there a recent full moon ?
HopeSpringsEternal
Frankly, this press conference demonstrates that bipartisanship is possible, both Trump and Mamdani did the US and world a huge service, by setting aside petty politics and showing real maturity, neither was looking for a gotcha moment, impressive, good setup for 2026!