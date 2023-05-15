Newsletter Signup Register / Login
U.S. Marine veteran Daniel Penny (C) is walked out of the New York Police Department 5th Precinct in Lower Manhattan, May 12, on his way to an arraignment for charges in the chokehold death of Jordan Neely Photo: AFP/File
world

Legal fund for man charged in New York subway death tops $1.6 million

1 Comment
NEW YORK

A crowdfunding effort supporting the man charged over the chokehold death of a homeless person in New York has raised more than $1.6 million on a platform known for facilitating funding of far-right figures.

The death earlier this month of Jordan Neely, a Michael Jackson impersonator who often performed on the subway, sparked outrage after it was caught on camera.

Daniel Penny, a 24-year-old U.S. Marine veteran, was charged with manslaughter in the second degree and released on bail. The charge accuses Penny of "recklessly" causing the death of 30-year-old Neely, but it stops short of saying he had intent to kill.

The online fund supporting him was set up by the law firm Raiser & Kenniff, P.C., which is representing Penny.

It's available on the crowdfunding site GiveSendGo, which bills itself as "The #1 Free Christian Fundraising Site." GiveSendGo has drawn attention for allowing campaigns other crowdfunding sites have removed for violating their terms, particularly those run by alt-right and white supremacist groups.

Conservative Florida Governor Ron DeSantis -- who has not officially declared a presidential bid but who is widely expected to run for the Republican nomination -- threw his defense behind Penny on social media, calling to "stop the Left's pro-criminal agenda, and take back the streets for law abiding citizens."

"We stand with Good Samaritans like Daniel Penny. Let's show this Marine... America's got his back."

Neely's death on May 1 infuriated activists and many lawmakers, prompting several protests calling for the arrest of Penny.

The video showed Neely on the ground of a subway train as Penny is seen holding him around the neck for several minutes in front of a few onlookers.

Witnesses said Penny allegedly restrained Neely after the latter was screaming at passengers for food and drink and said he was willing to die.

Neely was reportedly not physically threatening anyone.

Family and friends told local media that he had a history of mental illness, like many living on the streets in the city of almost nine million residents.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

What a sad commentary on the state of the US where the murderer gets more sympathy than his victim.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tokyo

Tokyo Tacos: 5 Great Mexican Restaurants in The City

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Take Me Out to the Ball Game: A Primer for the Nippon Professional Baseball Season

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Day Trips from Kobe

GaijinPot Blog

Ume Leftovers: 5 Delicious Possibilities

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Furoshiki: A Reintroduction into Our Eco-Friendly Generation

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For May 8 – 14

Savvy Tokyo

Yaegaki Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Moving Season: Ohikkoshi with Kids in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

health

Japanese Superfoods: Natto

Savvy Tokyo

Moving Made Easy: A Checklist for Moving to a New Apartment in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How To Rent Bikes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Shimane Museum of Ancient Izumo

GaijinPot Travel