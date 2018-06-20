Lewandowski on girl with Down syndrome: 'Wah wah'

FILE - In this April 28, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump, left, watches as Corey Lewandowski, right, his former campaign manager for Trump's presidential campaign, speaks during a campaign rally in Washington Township, Mich. Lewandowski has created a stir by dismissing a story about a girl with Down syndrome with a sarcastic "Wah wah." Lewandowski appeared Tuesday, June 19, 2018, on Fox News Channel to discuss the president's hard-line immigration policy, which has led to the practice of taking migrant children from parents charged with entering the country illegally. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

A former campaign manager for Donald Trump has created a stir by dismissing a story about a girl with Down syndrome with a sarcastic "Wah wah."

Corey Lewandowski appeared Tuesday on Fox News Channel to discuss President Trump's hard-line immigration policy, which has led to the practice of taking migrant children from parents charged with entering the country illegally.

Earlier Tuesday, a Mexican official said one of those children was a 10-year-old girl with Down syndrome.

When another Fox panelist mentioned that story, Lewandowski responded with "Wah wah."

Despite being fired from the Trump campaign in 2016, Lewandowski appears to have regained the president's approval. During an April rally in Michigan, Trump called Lewandowski on stage and praised him for not being a "pushover" or a "patsy."

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.