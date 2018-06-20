Lewandowski on girl with Down syndrome: 'Wah wah'

A former campaign manager for Donald Trump has created a stir by dismissing a story about a girl with Down syndrome with a sarcastic "Wah wah."
Corey Lewandowski appeared Tuesday on Fox News Channel to discuss President Trump's hard-line immigration policy, which has led to the practice of taking migrant children from parents charged with entering the country illegally.
Earlier Tuesday, a Mexican official said one of those children was a 10-year-old girl with Down syndrome.
When another Fox panelist mentioned that story, Lewandowski responded with "Wah wah."
Despite being fired from the Trump campaign in 2016, Lewandowski appears to have regained the president's approval. During an April rally in Michigan, Trump called Lewandowski on stage and praised him for not being a "pushover" or a "patsy."
Jimizo
How revolting
jcapan
Maybe these cretins have finally been given enough rope. In Lewandowski's defense, there are no doubt plenty of Trump supporters who want a final solution for the disabled.
zichi
Disgraceful!
Yubaru
They are rude and crude, but nothing will change, until the electorate does something.
WRONG! There is NO defense for his words, none! To even consider it is wrong!
MrBum
To be fair, I think he would've had the same response if the child wasn't disabled. It doesn't seem like he was mocking the disabled specifically. He was simply being flippant and callous about a terrible situation, which is plenty bad, don't get me wrong.
goldorak
Come on, do you seriously think so? Although I agree that there are probably not many humanists among Trump supporters, I honestly don't think the vast majority have any eugenic tendencies. A tad harsh imo.
TorafusuTorasan
The first story I saw on this reported his comment as "Womp Womp." Not sure which is more infuriating.
When will the staunch Trump defenders (Black, Bass, et al) jump on here with some lame spin-terpretation? What is the acceptable sarcastic aside when discussing crying imprisoned Down Syndrome children, eh proud neocons?
Bintaro
I talk about this subject on another article, but Trump supporters don't seem to have a problem with it.
Civitas Sine Suffragio
He was mocking the "pity party" whining situation as a whole, not Down's Syndrome in particular. Another hyped up fake news story by the increasingly desperate MSM.
Cricky
The cup holding empathy seems to be dry in the Trump camp/ Palace. Even the golf cups are dry.
Alfie Noakes
I thought this was going to be about the misfiring Poland striker Robert Lewandowski. Instead it's just another grotesque Trump staffer exposing his true nature.
Not for a moment is it harsh. Look around the internet and look on here: I've seen posters beside themselves with glee at terrorist bombings in Europe, gloating at the dead children as the blood was still flowing. The mods instantly removed the comments, but they were there. You're being naive. They don't care about anyone who isn't like themselves.
oldman_13
Remember my fellow Americans, vote in November.
Never forget!