Liberal wins Wisconsin Supreme Court election in setback for Trump, Musk

Wisconsin voters elected Susan Crawford to the state Supreme Court on Tuesday, the Associated Press projected, maintaining the court's 4-3 liberal majority in a setback for President Donald Trump and his billionaire ally Elon Musk, who had backed her conservative rival.
The election was widely seen as an early referendum on Trump's presidency. The campaign easily became the most expensive judicial contest in U.S. history with more than $90 million spent by the candidates, the state parties and outside groups, according to a tally from New York University's Brennan Center.
Crawford, a county judge, defeated conservative Brad Schimel, a former Republican state attorney general and also a county judge.
With the balance of the court at stake, Musk and political groups tied to him spent more than $21 million to support Schimel.
In another test of Trump's popularity, two Florida Republicans won their special elections to fill U.S. House vacancies created by Trump's cabinet picks, U.S. media organizations projected.
The victories give Republicans a House majority of 220-213.
Republicans had been expected to easily hold both seats, so the parties were watching to see how close the Democrats might come.
In one district that includes Daytona Beach, Republican state Senator Randy Fine defeated Democrat Josh Weil, a public school educator. Fine was up around 14 points, after Michael Waltz, now Trump's National Security Adviser, won the seat by 33 points in November.
In the other race around Pensacola, Republican state Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis defeated Democrat Gay Valimont, a gun violence prevention activist. Patronis was up nearly 15 points, after Valimont had lost the seat to Matt Gaetz, once Trump's nominee for Attorney General, by 32 points in November.
BATTLEGROUND STATE
Wisconsin's top court is likely to issue critical rulings on voting rights and election rules ahead of the 2026 midterms and the 2028 presidential race, when the state is expected to remain a central battleground. Trump won Wisconsin in November by less than a percentage point - the closest margin of any state.
The court is also poised to decide whether abortion rights should remain legal statewide and could revisit a Republican-backed law that stripped most public employee unions of collective bargaining rights.
Musk, whose so-called Department of Government Efficiency is overseeing Trump's unprecedented cost-cutting campaign at the federal government, became a central figure in the race. He held a rally on Sunday night where his main super PAC, or political action committee, handed out $1 million checks to two voters.
Wisconsin's Democratic attorney general, Josh Kaul, sued to block the payments, arguing that they violated a state anti-bribery law. The state Supreme Court declined to take up the case without comment shortly before Sunday's event.
Musk, who spent more than $250 million to help Trump win election in November, also promised to pay volunteers $20 for every voter they recruited before the election. On Tuesday he offered $100 to voters to upload a photo of anyone holding a picture of Schimel while gesturing thumbs up.
The Tesla CEO had said "the future of Western civilization" is at stake, because the court may potentially rule on redistricting, or redrawing political maps. Redistricting could tip the balance between Republicans and Democrats in a closely divided U.S. House of Representatives, affecting Trump's ability to govern.
Democrats had sought to highlight Musk's involvement, with Crawford's supporters emphasizing that Musk may have a personal stake in the outcome. Tesla sued the state in January over a law barring car manufacturers from opening dealerships, a case that could eventually come before the state Supreme Court.
Musk did not respond to a request for comment about accusations he has a personal interest in the election's outcome.
Crawford's campaign had gotten a boost from billionaire Democratic megadonors, including philanthropist George Soros and Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker.© Thomson Reuters 2025.
13 Comments
Yrral
Elon Musk will learn the hard way,do not get in American business,since he was not born in the US,and can have his citizenship revoked for fraud, nobody cares that he rich trash
BB
Musk's role in all this definitely worked against Schimel. It's amazing that he lacks the self-awareness to see he's alienating people both because of DOGE and because of his support for rightwing parties around the world.
Blacklabel
ok. Would have been good to win. But we can still monitor and react to any cheating this court might try.
this is quite a big deal.
as is the Voter ID amendment that passed in WI.
Tokyo Guy
It was pointed out that Green Bay is the only NFL team owned by its fans rather than by some rich guy, so they seem to have a better perspective when it comes to people trying to buy them off.
Guess Elon will have to look for a new right wing loser to back.
lincolnman
ROFL...MAGA loses again...
Just what you expect when you send a Loser like Elon to buy votes...which he got caught red-handed doing...
"Just how nervous is billionaire Elon Musk about allegations that he may be violating the state's bribery statute by paying people to vote? On Tuesday, Musk's super PAC, America PAC, pulled a video from X featuring $1 million giveaway winner Ekaterina Deistler in which she said she received the money, in part, to "vote." X is owned by the tech billionaire."
There it is - a clear VIOLATION OF THE LAW....so "lock him up"...
I'veSeenFootage
Elon Musk is now officially election poison.
But of course Trump and his horde of loons will claim this was all rigged.
Blacklabel
Who was always expected to win before Elon even got involved?
oh, ok.
Blacklabel
did you miss the 2 seats we won and the voter ID that we also won?
Ok, enjoy keeping the state Supreme Court seat you already had. A hearty congratulations!
garymalmgren
I m surprised that so many actually turned out to caste their ballots.
Good trend.
winner
Susan Crawford 1,220,726 54.4%
Brad Schimel 1,023,458 45.6% An estimated 94.2 percent of votes have been counted.
cdanr
The big deal is that in FL-01 the GOP candidate won by 15 points in a district Trump won by 37 last November. In FL-06 it was a 14 point win where Trump won by 30.
In the FL-01 race Escambia County, which voted for Trump by 37% went to the Democrat by 3%. It was the first Democrat candidate to win the county in a federal election since 1992.
There have been 14 special elections so far. 2 have flipped Republican to Democrat. NONE have flipped the other way.
There are north of 80 seats in the House up for election in the midterms where the GOP candidates won by less than 15 points. Today was indeed a big deal.
Tokyo Guy
We definitely need to encourage Musk to stump for as many republican candidates as he possibly can. I'd even chip in for a Gofundme to keep him in ketamine so he can go at it 24/7.
wtfjapan
as is the Voter ID amendment that passed in WI.
actually the win Crawford maintaining the court's 4-3 liberal majority , ensures that the new fair elections maps will remain instead of the heavily gerrymandred maps of the republcants
wtfjapan
did you miss the 2 seats we won and the voter ID that we also won?
wont matter. gerrymandering the electoral maps is the republicans way of cheating, Now WI will have fair electoral maps come next election.
lincolnman
You mean in Florida, one of the "worst states in the US" with a Gov who is a "groomer" (according to Trump)?
Thank you - with all of Musk's losing, we'll be expecting more congratulations from you in the future...
Blacklabel
please don’t tell me “the Democrat” is from the only city in Escambia county….you wouldn’t exclude that basic fact would you?
Underworld
Musk is toxic. He spent a boatload, staged false million dollar giveaways, had a door to door knocking campaign.
But I guess, when people found out who Musk was supporting, they voted for the other person.