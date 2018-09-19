Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Liberia's President George Weah has vowed to crack down on corruption in the poor west African nation Photo: AFP/File
world

Liberia hunts for $100 million in missing bank notes

0 Comments
By SIA KAMBOU
MONROVIA

An inquiry is underway into the disappearance of newly printed bills worth nearly 100 million U.S. dollars destined for Liberia's central bank, the government of the impoverished west African country said Tuesday.

"This government will leave no stone unturned to find those responsible for the act," Information Minister Lenn Eugene Nagbe told AFP.

"It is confirmed by the investigation that the amount of the total money is 15 billion," Liberian dollars ($97 million, 83 million euros), he said.

The investigation was launched August 8, the justice ministry said, following "information surrounding the arrival of containers and bags of moneys" at the port and the international airport of the capital Monrovia.

The government said initial findings indicate the cash arrived between November 2017, when Ellen Johnson Sirleaf was still president, and August this year. The current government led by President George Weah took over in January.

"The current administration was not informed about the arrival of the containers and bags of moneys into the country," the ministry statement said.

Online daily Frontpage Africa reported that the containers were taken from the port around the end of March by central bank staff but never arrived at their destination.

The ministry said that apart from tracing the money, investigators are also are trying to work out how many Liberian dollars the previous administration had printed overseas and how much was injected into the economy where both U.S. and Liberian dollars are in circulation.

Former football star Weah has vowed to crack down on corruption and unveiled in July a series of monetary and fiscal measures to prop up the local currency and tackle inflation.

He announced the central bank was injecting 25 million U.S. dollars into the economy to mop excessive liquidity of Liberian dollars.

In March, Weah said he had "inherited a country that is very broke, depleted by political malfeasance".

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Year to Go – don’t miss out!

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages are selling out fast, secure your place now.

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

Lifestyle

A Slice of Life in Nerima, The Tokyo Neighborhood You Probably Don’t Know

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Hot springs

Shibu Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez IKSPIARI

Lifestyle

Letters From Japan: “Is There Anything At Japanese Drugstores That Can Help Me Conceive?”

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Laser Hair Removal

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

5 Netflix and Hulu Shows That are Good to Watch and Great for Learning Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

I had a Japanese virtual assistant for a week and here’s what happened

GaijinPot Blog

LGBT

3 Gay Bars in Fukuoka City

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

50% OFF of Botox Injections

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

GaijinPot Blog