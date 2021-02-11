Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Migrants rescued off the coast of Al-Khums, east of the Libyan capital, disembark a coastguard vessel at Tripoli's naval base on Wednesday Photo: AFP
world

Libya rescues over 1,500 migrants off coast in week

0 Comments
Tripoli

Libya has rescued more than 1,500 would-be migrants off its west coast in the past week, a non-governmental organization said.

"The Libyan coast guard has conducted several rescue operations from a week ago until (Wednesday) and rescued about 1,500 people," Adel al-Idrissi from the International Rescue Committee told AFP.

On Wednesday alone, 240 African migrants were rescued from two boats off the port city of Al-Khums, said Lieutenant-Colonel Mohammed Abdel Aali of the coastguard.

"We encountered difficulties in getting the (migrants from the first boat) on board," but the second group "showed less opposition," he said.

Migrants intercepted off the Libyan coast object to being returned to the country, preferring to wait for humanitarian rescue ships.

Despite unabated violence in Libya since the fall of Moammar Gadhafi's regime in 2011, the country remains an important transit point for migrants fleeing instability in other parts of Africa and the Middle East and seeking to reach Europe.

International agencies frequently denounce the return to Libya of migrants intercepted at sea due to the chaotic situation in the country and poor conditions in detention centers.

Veronica Alfonsi, a spokeswoman for the Spanish aid ship Open Arms, confirmed to AFP on Wednesday that around 200 people had been returned to Libya.

"Men, women and children taken back to Libya against their will," the charity's founder Oscar Camps said on Twitter.

More than 1,200 migrants and asylum-seekers died while crossing the Mediterranean in 2020, according to the International Organization for Migration.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Uncategorized

Top 6 Things To Do on the Mitsuboshi Kaidou

GaijinPot Travel

Niigata

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Kanazawa City: A Star on Japan’s Historical ‘Mitsuboshi Kaidou’

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #117: Kumamoto Castle Wall Restoration Complete!

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 5

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Savvy Tips for Avoiding Dreaded “Bento Stress”

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 1-7

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

What the Heck is Setsubun?

GaijinPot Blog

Recruiters at Apex Thrive Under Any Circumstance

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Japanese Style Homemade Vegetable Stock

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Matsumoto City: Discover The Historical ‘Mitsuboshi Kaidou’

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

GaijinPot Blog