Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Fighters loyal to Libya's internationally-recognised Government of National Accord wait near the frontline on May 21, 2019 during clashes against forces loyal to strongman Khalifa Haftar, who said the conditions for halting hostilities "were not met" Photo: AFP/File
world

Libyan strongman Haftar tells Macron no ceasefire for now

0 Comments
By Mahmud TURKIA
PARIS

Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar, who is leading a military offensive against the U.N.-recognized government in Tripoli, rejected a ceasefire requested by French President Emmanuel Macron during talks in Paris, an Elysee official said Wednesday.

Hafter said the conditions for halting hostilities "were not met," while acknowledging that a "political dialogue" is needed to end the standoff with his rival, Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, the official said on condition of anonymity.

"But the mistrust between the two Libyans is stronger than ever," the official said, acknowledging "an impasse between the international community's desire for a ceasefire, and marshal Haftar's way of seeing things."

He added that Haftar had justified the offensive he launched against Tripoli last month by saying he was fighting against "private militias and extremist groups" who are gaining influence in the capital.

Haftar did not make a statement after meeting with Macron for over an hour, a visit that follows Haftar's surprise trip to Rome last week for talks with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

Both Macron and Conte had already met recently with Sarraj, who has accused Paris of supporting Haftar and tacitly backing his assault on Tripoli, claims denied by French officials.

After the talks with Haftar, Macron's office said the president reiterated France's priorities in Libya: "Fight against terrorist groups, dismantle trafficking networks, especially those for illegal immigration, and permanently stabilize Libya."

France and Italy are the two lead European powers seeking to find a solution to years of instability, spreading Islamic extremism and a migrant crisis in Libya which fell into chaos after the NATO-backed toppling of dictator Moamnar Gadhafi in 2011.

The U.N. envoy for Libya warned Tuesday the battle for Tripoli was "just the start of a long and bloody war" and called for immediate steps to cut off arms flows fueling the fighting.

Addressing the Security Council in New York, Ghassan Salame said "many countries" were supplying weapons to the U.N.-recognized government in Tripoli and to forces led by Khalifa Haftar.

Haftar's self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) is backed in particular by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates,

His forces initially moved fast against Sarraj's Government of National Accord (GNA) after launching his assault on April 4.

But they were stopped outside the capital by a GNA counterattack, with neither side making progress even as fighting flared this week.

The weeks of fighting have killed 510 people and wounded 2,467, according to the latest toll from the World Health Organization.

More than 75,000 people have fled their homes, according to the United Nations, while 100,000 are trapped by the conflict.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Divorce with Kids in Japan: The Stress of No Joint Child Custody

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

#ThisIs2019: Where Does Japan Stand In Its Approach To Women Rights?

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Shrines & Temples

Katsuo-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Lifestyle

How To Break Up With Your Partner In Japanese

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Fit For Queens: 7 Afternoon Tea Plans In Tokyo That Will Take Your Breath Away This Summer

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 25-26

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table