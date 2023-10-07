Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Man, 3 grandchildren killed in light plane in rural Australia

0 Comments
SYDNEY

A light plane crashed in a rural area of Australia's New South Wales state on Friday, killing the male pilot and three children who were on board, police said late on Friday.

The Cirrus SR22 took off from Canberra and crashed about 3 p.m. local time near the town of Queanbeyan which is roughly 290 kilometers from Sydney.

Emergency services responded to reports that a plane had crashed and was in flames, with firefighters extinguishing the blaze but there were no survivors, police said.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

More Essential Items for Your New Apartment in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

20 Halloween Afternoon Teas in Tokyo 2023

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Rakusuien Tea House

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

5 Stunning Fall Flower Gardens in Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: French Influence & Elegance in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Events

What is The Nara Deer Antler-Cutting Ceremony?

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Halloween in Japan: What’s Different?

GaijinPot Blog

5 Must-Visit Cosmos Gardens in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

The Best Restaurant Buffets in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Kyushu Ceramic Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Tokyo

The Best 24-Hour Coffee Shops and Internet Cafes in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog