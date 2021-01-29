Liquid nitrogen leak at Georgia poultry plant kills 6

Six people have died after a liquid nitrogen leak at a northeast Georgia poultry plant Thursday, with multiple others taken to the hospital.

Beth Downs, a spokesperson for Northeast Georgia Health System, said five people died at the Gainesville plant before they could be taken to the hospital, while one person died in the emergency room.

The leak happened after 10 a.m. Thursday at Prime Pak Foods in Gainesville, said Hall County Fire Department Division Chief Zach Brackett. He said firefighters arrived to find workers milling around outside, some with injuries

At least four firefighters were also injured and take to the Gainesville hospital with what Brackett described as respiratory complaints.

Prime Pak Foods merged into Foundation Food Group, a company that takes raw chicken and processes it into products like chicken fingers and individual chicken cuts for restaurants and food service operations. The company's CEO did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

Gainesville is the center of Georgia's poultry industry, which is the nation's largest, with thousands of employees working for multiple processing plants.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.