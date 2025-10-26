 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Lithuania again shuts Vilnius airport, Belarus border over balloon sightings

0 Comments
VILNIUS

NATO member Lithuania closed its capital airport late on Saturday and shut both crossings on the border with Belarus after helium weather balloons drifted into the Baltic country's territory for a second consecutive day.

Traffic at Vilnius Airport was suspended until 2 a.m., while the Belarus border will remain shut until the same time, Lithuanian officials said.

European aviation has repeatedly been thrown into chaos in recent weeks by drone sightings and other air incursions, including at airports in Copenhagen, Munich and the Baltic region.

The Vilnius airport also closed on Tuesday and Friday of this week and on October 5, each time due to balloons entering the capital's airspace, authorities have said.

Lithuania has said balloons are sent by smugglers transporting contraband cigarettes, but it also blames Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, for not stopping the practice.

Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Ruginiene on Friday said the country's National Security Commission will meet next week to assess the situation.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on November 11, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Urabandai: A Peaceful Autumn Escape in Fukushima

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Events for November 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

How to Meet Men in Japan: Dating Tips for Foreign Women

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Japan Will Raise Visa Fees and Departure Tax in 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Sanae Takaichi: What Japan’s First Female PM’s Leadership Means For Women & Families

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Kiyosumi Gardens

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For October 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Food

Kaki Recipe: Halloween Persimmon Fruit Cake

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog

The Basics of Investing in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Events for November 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Real Japanese Ghost Stories: The Halloween Shriekquel

Savvy Tokyo