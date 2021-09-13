Little to celebrate after 50 years of activism: Greenpeace chief

Half a century after a small group of radicals created Greenpeace, the head of the environmental organization warned that it still has far to go on the climate crisis before it can truly celebrate.
Created on September 15, 1971 when a boat of the same name tried to stop a US nuclear test, Greenpeace has become one of the world's best known action groups with its headline-grabbing stunts.
But the organization's 50th anniversary is expected to be a subdued affair, Jennifer Morgan, executive director of Greenpeace International, told AFP.
"There is not a lot to celebrate right now. We are in a climate emergency," Morgan said in an interview at the group's headquarters in a modest office block on the outskirts of Amsterdam.
Morgan said she was "deeply worried" that the world's response would fall short at the crucial COP26 climate summit in Glasgow in October.
"Everything that we've done over those 50 years, we have to pull together now and deploy it into creating absolutely radical and deep change. Time is running out."
Greenpeace's journey began idealistically, if unsuccessfully, with that first sailing from the Canadian port of Vancouver. The bid by the boat "Greenpeace" to halt a nuclear test off the Alaskan coast was cut short when the police intervened.
Since then, the organization achievements include helping to stop commercial whaling, targeting fossil fuel companies, working to stop toxic dumping and protecting Antarctica, Morgan said.
Surrounded by memorabilia from Greenpeace's history including colorful campaign posters and a ship's door kicked in by Russian officials in 2013, Morgan says the organization's core principles remain the same today.
"Greenpeace started as an idea that individuals could change the world with an idea and a bit of hope," said Morgan, who took the helm of the group in 2016.
"I think over 50 years Greenpeace has achieved really miraculous things."
There has also been tragedy among the triumphs.
In 1985, the French secret service bombed Greenpeace's flagship vessel the "Rainbow Warrior" while it was docked in Auckland, New Zealand, killing Portuguese photographer Fernando Pereira.
Greenpeace activists "mark that date every year" and the organization remains wary of governments, with activists in Brazil, Indonesia and China in particular facing personal risk.
Greenpeace has vastly expanded since the early days and now has than 3,500 staff operating in some 55 countries - almost as big as some of the multinational firms it targets.
But Morgan insisted the group was still "radical" despite the emergence of younger rivals such as Extinction Rebellion, which has gathered huge attention with activists gluing themselves to buildings or blocking roads and bridges.
Known in the past for its own stunts, Greenpeace is now increasingly embracing other strategies including climate-based legal action against governments and polluters.
Morgan said Greenpeace was also cooperating more with other environmental groups and with indigenous people -- things she said the group should have done more often.
It would also be involved with the COP 26 summit, a "fundamental moment for the planet" that she feared countries might not seize.
"I'm deeply worried, what I see right now is governments that are almost acting as if we're back in the 1980s" in terms of their levels of urgency on climate, she said.
She also called for the summit to be postponed if developing countries are not able to attend because of a lack of Covid-19 vaccines.
For its anniversary, Greenpeace has planned small-scale events in offices around the world on Thursday.
At a celebratory event in Germany in August, Chancellor Angela Merkel praised the group as "persistent, combative, steadfast and persuasive".
So what lies ahead for Greenpeace over the next 50 years?
"I guess the goal would be that Greenpeace doesn't exist anymore," said Morgan.
But assuming the environmental campaign will face more battles ahead, she said she hoped Greenpeace could help create a "tipping point where there was a movement into hope".© 2021 AFP
theResident
Greenpeace, CND, Extincion Rebellion....Enough said. Nothing to celebrate if you belong to any of these organisations.
Wakarimasen
I like his stated goal almost at the end of the article. Must be really disheartening to realise that few results have been achieved. although I guess part of the fun is in the trying.
fxgai
Sham organization, for the most part.
It seems to exist to keep having its members paid money by those they have duped.
TheTruthIsOutThere
Humanity cares only for itself and not for the planet. With the ever-increasing population and the ever-increasing need for energy, the Earth is gradually being stripped and its climate is changing far too quickly. Humanity thinks only in terms of consumption. And those who run humanity will do nothing to reverse what is happening. Sad fate ...
bob
Every well-meaning organization becomes a grift after a while. For Greenpeace, it was a long time ago.
One of the founding members, Patrick Moore, exposed them as the hustlers they are long ago.
Ego Sum Lux Mundi
Those guys in that pond need to try harder - have they contacted the XR theater directors, they usually have some good ideas.
Wakarimasen
and should have said - and getting paid.
voiceofokinawa
One thing that bothers me is an argument by ecologists like Tadashi Watanabe, a University of Tokyo-affiliated specialist in CO2, who declares there is no such thing as global warming.
In the past 30 years, he says, the earth's atmospheric temperature rose only 0.3 degrees centigrade, a rise too minuscule for human senses to discern.
He further says everything environmentalists say is a fake. But isn't the 0.3 degree the mean average of extreme temperatures? If so, the rise of temperature by 0.3 degrees centigrade is very, very significant and harmful, I think.
Sven Asai
They have not much on their success list, because they’re acting much too radical. For changes, if really necessary or not, you need time, continuously explaining and convincing the people, considering also their daily life and financial problems. Take them slowly by the hand, instead of demanding them to change overnight and only inventing new rules or restrictions, forbidding this and that and everything else. That’s not working.
Lamilly
I remember how dynamic they were at the start. What happened?
mobius217
If Greenpeace is serious about combating anthropogenic climate change without us having to sacrifice our present financial prosperity and reliable energy supply, they should be campaigning for more Generation 4 nuclear reactors.
Wobot
Good interview with the President of the organisation about their record here
https://youtu.be/jJ5oHByFPU4
zichi
Last year, a record more than 200 environmentalists were killed.
Wolfpack
Well Greenpeace has participated in eco-terrorism- so they have that.
Strangerland
The reason Greenpeace has never been successful is because they have gone too much the extremist route. Extremism convinces no one, and attempts to push its minority point on the majority. This doesn't work with humans. Extremism doesn't work. The left-wing extremists are no better than the right-wing extremists.
Desert Tortoise
It depends on how urgent you view the problem. Thinking man has a long time to solve the climate problem and can comfortably do so without some economic disruption, at this point, is wishful thinking. I think Greenpeace saw the problem more clearly than most do today and also sees the urgency. Too many are still in denial. Its kind of like knowing the roof is on fire, engulfed in flame, what do you do? Yell to everyone "Fire, get out now while you can", or yawn and say, "hmmm, I think I smell some smoke, perhaps we have a little fire on the roof, anyone want to poke their head up into the attic have a look-see?".
ArtistAtLarge
Sad but true. I honestly wish it were otherwise.
mobius217
One good idea that I found on the Greenpeace website was their campaign to expand public transport and to divest our society and economy from functioning around cars. Public transport is far superior at reducing emissions from the automotive sector rather than simply telling people to buy more EV's. Not to mention the toxic dangers and unsustainability of EV batteries.