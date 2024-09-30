 Japan Today
Tens of thousands of people had been out on October 29, 2022, to enjoy Halloween celebrations in the popular Itaewon nightlife district when the deadly crush happened Image: AFP
Local police chief jailed for 3 years over deadly S Korea crowd crush

SEOUL

A South Korean court handed a three year jail term Monday to a former Seoul district police chief over a crush that killed more than 150 people, the Yonhap news agency reported.

Tens of thousands of people -- mostly in their 20s and 30s -- had been out on October 29, 2022, to enjoy the first post-pandemic Halloween celebrations in the popular Itaewon nightlife district.

But the night turned deadly when people poured into a narrow, sloping alleyway between bars and clubs, the weight of their bodies and a lack of effective crowd control leading to scores of people being crushed to death.

Former Yongsan district police chief Lee Im-jae was found guilty of failing to prevent the crush -- the first police officer to be convicted for their direct role in the disaster.

"It was foreseeable that there would be a large crowd of people in the sloped alley of Itaewon that would lead to serious danger to life and physical safety on the Halloween weekend in 2022," the Seoul Western District Court said in the guilty verdict, Yonhap reported.

Another former officer in charge of the Yongsan police emergency center was sentenced Monday to two years in jail on the same charges.

The court is also set to deliver another verdict later in the day to local official Park Hee-young, head of the Yongsan Ward office, on similar charges.

Earlier this year, two former senior police officers were jailed for destroying evidence linked to the crush, making them the first police to be sentenced in connection to the incident.

The court ruled that in the aftermath of the disaster, they had ordered the deletion of four internal police reports which had identified in advance safety concerns over possible overcrowding in the area.

Kim Kwang-ho, the former head of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, has also been on trial, and is awaiting a verdict on charges of professional negligence resulting in injury or death.

Prosecutors are seeking a five year term for the ex-chief, with a verdict expected next month.

Kim has denied wrongdoing, telling the court in April: "Instead of seeking a scapegoat, real preventive measures should be carried out", broadcaster JTBC has reported.

District level officials have been prosecuted over the disaster, but no high-ranking members of government resigned or have faced prosecution, despite criticism from victims' families over a lack of accountability.

South Korea's rapid transformation from a war-torn country to Asia's fourth-largest economy and a global cultural powerhouse is a source of national pride.

But a series of preventable disasters -- such as the 2022 crush and the 2014 Sewol ferry sinking that killed 304 people -- has shaken public confidence in authorities.

They should start by translating Murphy's Law into Korean and making all public officials recite it at the start of each working day.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

