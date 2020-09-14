Newsletter Signup Register / Login
This July 2020 photo released by RR Auction shows a lock of hair from former President Abraham Lincoln, to be auctioned Sept. 12, 2020, by the Boston-based auction firm. The lock of hair was removed during Lincoln's postmortem examination in April 1865 after he was fatally shot by John Wilkes Booth at Ford's Theatre in Washington. (Nikki Brickett/RR Auction via AP)
world

Lock of Abraham Lincoln's hair sells for more than $81,000

0 Comments
BOSTON

A lock of Abraham Lincoln’s hair along with a blood-stained telegram about his 1865 assassination have been sold at auction for more than $81,000.

The items were sold during an auction that ended Saturday, according to RR Auction of Boston.

No information about the buyer was disclosed.

The roughly 2-inch (5 centimeter) long lock of hair was removed during Lincoln’s postmortem examination after he was fatally shot at Ford’s Theatre in Washington, D.C., by John Wilkes Booth.

It was presented to Dr. Lyman Beecher Todd, a Kentucky postmaster and a cousin of Mary Todd Lincoln, the 16th president’s widow, according to RR Auction. Dr. Todd was present when Lincoln’s body was examined.

The hair is mounted on an official War Department telegram sent to Dr. Todd by George Kinnear, his assistant in the Lexington, Kentucky, post office. The telegram was received in Washington at 11 p.m. on April 14, 1865.

RR Auction vouched for the authenticity of the lock and telegram. Dr. Todd’s son, James Todd, wrote in a 1945 letter that the clipping of hair “has remained entirely in the custody of our family since that time.” It last was sold in 1999, the auction house said.

“When you are dealing with samples of Lincoln’s hair, provenance is everything — and in this case, we know that this came from a family member who was at the President’s bedside,” Bobby Livingston, RR Auction's executive vice president, said in a statement.

The $81,250 selling price was slightly more than the $75,000 the auction house was hoping the items would fetch.

The telegram is significant because it disproved a theory that then-Secretary of War Edwin Stanton plotted to kill Lincoln because of their personal and political differences, according to historians.

Some people said Stanton ordered military communications to be disrupted, allowing Booth to briefly escape. The time stamp on the dispatch shows that military telegraph lines were functioning on the night Lincoln was assassinated.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Cities

Best Off the Beaten Path Side Trips from Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

Out & About

On Cloud Nine: Living the High Life with Cé La Vi Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 36, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

Afro-Textured Hair In Japan: Decolonizing The Afro

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Reading Emergency Alerts in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Chuson-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #97: A Guide to Japan’s ‘Off’ Stores

GaijinPot Blog

Nature

Kamayahama Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Top Readers’ Photos In Japan: September 2020

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Japanese Decoded: Rice Cooker

Savvy Tokyo

Families

What’s In A Name? Baby Naming As An International Family In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Five Spots for a Warm Weather Vacation in Autumn in Japan

GaijinPot Blog