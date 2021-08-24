Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Police stand outside ITN's London headquarters after anti-vax protesters forced their way into the building Photo: AFP
world

Lockdown protesters storm London HQ of broadcaster ITN

0 Comments
LONDON

Anti-lockdown protesters on Monday forced their way into the offices of British television news broadcaster ITN, leaving some journalists confined to their offices.

Hundreds of protesters joined the march in central London, with a small group then breaking into the broadcaster's headquarters.

A video posted online showed veteran news anchor Jon Snow being verbally abused as he made his way into the building.

Many journalists were "prevented from being able to go about their newsgathering activities" due to the incident, said an ITN spokeswoman.

"ITN staff including those working in ITV News, Channel 4 News and 5 News have been advised to either stay in the building or stay away while the situation is being dealt with," she added.

"The abuse of journalists because of their reporting on coronavirus is a worrying development which ITN has been closely monitoring and actively ensuring staff are aware of precautions to avoid coming to any harm."

Police attended the scene before protesters left mid-afternoon.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 23-29

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #144: Naoshima’s Pumpkin Blown Away by Typhoon Lupit

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 16-22

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tweet of the Week #145: Cucumbers and Eggplants Ride for Ancestors Spirits

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Child Safety Tips From Japanese Schools

Savvy Tokyo

How Difficult is the JLPT N1 for Japanese People?

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “He Wants My Passwords For Everything”

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

7 Spooky Japanese Superstitions and Their Origins

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

7 Scariest Japanese Ghosts and Ghouls to Haunt Your Dreams

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Roppongi Hills Serviced Apartments: Stay Like You Live #3

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

The Coronavirus Situation in Japan

GaijinPot Blog