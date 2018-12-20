Reports of drones shut London Gatwick airport amid busy holiday period

London's Gatwick Airport remained shut during the busy holiday period Thursday while police and airport officials investigate reports that drones were flying in the area of the airfield.
Passengers were advised to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport. The airport said all incoming and outgoing flights were suspended.
Any problem at Gatwick causes a ripple effect throughout Britain and continental Europe, particularly during a holiday period when air traffic control systems are under strain.
The airport first closed Wednesday night at around 9 p.m. when drones were sighted. It reopened at around 3 a.m. Thursday morning but shut down again in 45 minutes when drones were spotted.
Passengers complained on Twitter that their flights had landed at London Heathrow, Manchester, Birmingham and other cities. Other flights were sent to France and the Netherlands.
One traveler whose flight was diverted tweeted that passengers weren't being told when they could continue to their destination.
Gatwick is a busy airport about 30 miles (45 kilometers) south of London, hosting a variety of short- and long-haul flights and serving as a major hub for the budget carrier easyJet.
Gatwick normally operates throughout the night but the number of flights is restricted because of noise limitations. The airport website says it usually handles 18 to 20 flights overnight during the winter months.
Gatwick said in a statement that it apologized for the inconvenience but had to put safety first.
There have been occasional reports of drones nearly hitting commercial airliners in the London area in recent years.
Strong sales of small consumer drones have led to repeated warnings about a possible threat to commercial aviation.© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Ah_so
Idiot doing this needs to spend their Christmas behind bars. This is Britain's 2nd busiest airport.
Wakarimasen
Why do people like to fly drones near airports? to cause this type of disruption?
also why is the flying of a drone near an airport considered sufficient by authorities to shut the whole thing down? For a day or so?
cla68
This is all it takes to shut down a major airport?
Jimizo
This is almost certainly deliberate according to authorities.
I read about one solution using eagles to bring down drones.
Eagles are cool.
Luddite
This happened before at Gatwick, a couple of years back, this time it is definitely deliberate. The drone is still hanging around, police are searching the area but it's like finding a needle in a haystack. Drones are a menace to aircraft, pilots in the UK are reporting near misses with drones regularly. Even a small drone making contact wth a plane can be catastrophic.
The good thing about this is that it will finally spur the authorities to ban these things. Current legislation is not enough.