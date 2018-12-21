Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Passengers stranded at Gatwick airport, as the airport remains closed after drones were spotted over the airfield last night and this morning, in Gatwick, England, Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018. Drones spotted over the runway forced the shutdown of London's Gatwick Airport on Thursday during one of the busiest times of the year, stranding or delaying tens of thousands of Christmas-season travelers and setting off a hunt for the operator of the intruding aircraft. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)
world

London's Gatwick Airport resumes flights after drone chaos

3 Comments
By GREGORY KATZ
LONDON

Flights resumed at London's Gatwick Airport on Friday morning after drones sparked the shutdown of the airfield for more than 24 hours, leaving tens of thousands of passengers stranded or delayed during the busy holiday season.

The airport said in a statement at 6:14 a.m. that "Gatwick's runway is currently available and a limited number of aircraft are scheduled for departure and arrival."

But the statement urged passengers to check flight status before going to the airport "as departures and arrivals will be subject to delays and cancellations."

The prospect of a deadly collision between what police described as industrial-grade drones and an airliner led authorities to stop all flights in and out of Gatwick, Britain's second-busiest airport by passenger numbers, on Thursday. The drones were first spotted Wednesday evening.

The Gatwick statement suggests authorities are concerned the drones may be seen again, which would likely lead to a fresh closure of the runway. There were repeated sightings Thursday, and authorities decided any flight operations would be unsafe.

The British military has been aiding police and aviation authorities in the search for the culprit or culprits behind the drone intrusion, which police said was designed to cause maximum disruption over the holiday period.

The airport, about 30 miles (45 kilometers) south of central London, sees more than 43 million passengers a year. About 110,000 had been scheduled to pass through on Thursday, one of the busiest days of the year.

The runway closure has had a spillover impact on the international air travel system, and thousands of passengers remain short of their destinations.

Many holiday plans were disrupted and travelers stuck at Gatwick described freezing conditions as hundreds slept on benches and floors. Many passengers and their families complained they weren't being kept informed about re-routed flights.

Authorities haven't released details about the drones being used except to characterize them as meeting "industrial specifications."

The motive for the drone use isn't clear. Police say there is no indication it is "terror related."

3 Comments
Christmas lights over the airport?

There are some suggestions that the weather does not favor drones today, which is why some flights have resumed, even temporarily.

Extortion, Russian meddling, terrorism, a prank?

I am guessing that rather than taking out individual drones the authorities will be wanting to get down to the foot of this Christmas tree and uproot it once and for all.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

How many drones? Three? Three hundred?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Extortion, Russian meddling, terrorism, a prank?

There was a thought it might be environmental activists, which seems strange. Maybe protesting the carbon burn on all those flights.

Would not be surprised to see the same thing happen again and/or at other U.K airports.

The response by U.K authorities is downright embarrassing.

They should have been blown out of the sky in the first couple hours.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Haha, Matt, no bullets allowed, so a chance to play with laser weaponry?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

