London's Jewish community on edge amid attacks

A police forensics officer investigates the scene of one of the attacks, on the Finchley Reform Synagogue

By Marie Heuclin

Despite heightened security measures, Jewish residents in northwest London remain on "high alert" after a spate of arson attacks on synagogues and community sites in recent weeks.

So far there have been no casualties. But since the first antisemitic attack in late March -- when ambulances belonging to the Jewish volunteer emergency service Hatzola were set ablaze in Golders Green -- other incidents have followed.

There was an attack on the Kenton United Synagogue in northwest London as well as the premises of a Jewish charity. And last week, the Finchley Reform Synagogue was targeted in an area of the UK capital home to a large Jewish population.

The Finchley building, which also houses a nursery, is protected by towering metal fences and daytime security guards, whose hours have been extended, Zoe Jacobs, a cantor who leads Jewish prayers and songs at the synagogue, told AFP.

"There's anxiety, particularly among our younger members, but I would also say that there's incredible resilience.

"It's a difficult situation when someone tries to attack a place that feels like your home," she added.

Police have arrested 25 people in connection with the attacks, which began after the US-Israel strikes on Iran since February 28.

While the motive remains unclear, police are investigating a claim of responsibility by a little-known group calling itself Harakat al‑Yamin al‑Islamiyya (Hayi), believed to be pro-Iranian.

Visiting the targeted Kenton synagogue on Thursday, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he was "increasingly concerned that a number of countries are using proxies for attacks" in Britain.

Most of those arrested are young men. A 17-year-old has admitted responsibility for the attempted arson at the Harrow synagogue.

"Individuals carrying out these crimes often have no allegiance to the cause and are taking quick cash for their crimes," said deputy assistant police commander Vicki Evans.

On Sunday, she warned people not to get involved, saying "the stakes are high -- and it is absolutely not worth the risk for a small reward".

Not far from the Finchley synagogue, along Ballards Lane, lies a large Iranian diaspora community. Many shops prominently display the lion-emblazoned flag associated with the former monarchy, a symbol showing opposition the the current ruling political system.

"Everything that is happening, it affects both of us actually, because it's not only them being attacked," said Sima Darafsheh, who runs a butcher shop with her husband, and whose son attends a Jewish school.

"Most Iranians who support Reza Shah have been attacked," she said, referring to Reza Pahlavi, the US-based son of Iran's late shah.

British intelligence services have repeatedly warned of threats by Iranian authorities against opponents based in the UK.

The London offices of Iran International, an opposition Persian-language TV channel, was among the targets of the recent attacks.

A few streets away, in Golders Green, kosher restaurants and shops remain busy. But there is a sense of unease.

"I'm definitely on high alert the whole time, and I think it's a very sad feeling, knowing that I have to live in fear when I'm walking around something that should be safe," said Sarah, a 20‑year‑old student who declined to give her surname.

"At the moment, we're all ... very cautious of our surroundings," said Jack Hur, who runs a kosher grocery store.

The Jewish school where his wife teaches now escorts pupils to and from public transport.

He is also "a lot more cautious" about wearing visible religious symbols outdoors.

"I don't have the biggest amount of confidence in the UK police force at the moment," he admitted, regretting the lack of more armed officers.

That feeling was shared by Rabbi David Rose, who said anxiety has been rising since the deadly October 7, 2023 Hamas attack in southern Israel, which triggered the devastating Gaza war.

"Recently, people are feeling a certain sense of unease and that we feel the authorities should be doing more to protect the Jewish community," he told AFP, seated with his family in a restaurant.

Raymond Simonson, director of the JW3 cultural centre south of Golders Green, praised the support from the authorities.

"But we don't want to end up having to build higher fences and higher walls and bigger security," he said.

"That's not the support we want. What we want from government, what we want from the authorities, is to get to the root of this evil in our society, which is not just against the Jewish community, it is against British society."

© 2026 AFP