London mayor asks diplomats to push back against Trump's 'lies' about UK capital

FILE PHOTO: Mayor of London Sadiq Khan arrives for a photo-call with supporters the day before voters go to the polls in the London Mayoral elections in London, Britain May 1, 2024. REUTERS/Chris J. Ratcliffe/File Photo

By Catarina Demony and Marissa Davison

London Mayor Sadiq Khan called on British diplomats stationed around the world on Tuesday ‌to help counter what he described as "disinformation and lies" about the capital amplified by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump, a frequent critic of Khan whom he has called a "terrible mayor," ‌has made a series of claims about London, including assertions ⁠that crime is "through the roof" and that the city ⁠wants to "go to ⁠sharia law."

Khan, in an interview with Reuters following a meeting with ‌British diplomats, ambassadors and high commissioners, said that London was not perfect but ⁠that it remained a safe city - ⁠safer than major U.S. cities.

In 2016, Khan, who represents Prime Minister Keir Starmer's center-left Labour Party, became the first Muslim to be elected mayor of London. He has since won two more mayoral elections ⁠and has the largest personal mandate of any British politician.

Khan ⁠pointed to data showing that London last ‌year recorded its lowest number of homicides per capita since records began, along with a decline in 2025 in incidents of phone-snatching, for which the British capital has become notorious in recent years.

"A lot of this misinformation, ‌disinformation and lies comes from the United States of America," Khan said. "It's really important to counter the propaganda coming from President Trump."

A White House spokesperson, responding to Khan's remarks, said, "Left-wing policies ... have made once-great cities like London unrecognizable."

The spokesperson said Trump was "rightfully warning European leaders that Western civilization will continue to erode if they don't quickly reverse course".

"One of the things that we've got to do better is to rebut these lies that exist across the globe," Khan ‌said, adding that British diplomatic staff must be equipped with facts to challenge false claims about London and educate people.

The mayor warned that exposure to such claims on social media ‌could deter people from traveling to, investing in, living in, or studying ⁠in London, potentially harming ⁠the capital's prospects.

The meeting, attended by British ​diplomats from countries including the U.S., the United Arab Emirates ⁠and Japan, also included representatives ‌from London's Metropolitan Police.

The long-standing public feud between Trump ​and Khan dates back to at least 2015, when Khan condemned Trump's pledge to impose a travel ban on several majority-Muslim countries.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.