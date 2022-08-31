Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Transport for London (TfL), which runs the underground "Tube" network, said the government had agreed to provide £1.2 billion ($1.4 bn) until the end of March 2024, as the system struggles to recover from the pandemic Photo: AFP/File
world

London mayor warns of possible Tube fare hikes

0 Comments
LONDON

London's mayor warned Tuesday of possible fare rises and service cuts after the capital's transport operator struck a 20-month funding deal with the UK government that still leaves a budget "gap".

Transport for London (TfL), which runs the underground "Tube" network, said the government had agreed to provide £1.2 billion ($1.4 billion) until the end of March 2024, as the system struggles to recover from the pandemic.

But Labour Mayor Sadiq Khan said the settlement with the ruling Conservative government meant a £740 million funding shortfall remained, and that fare hikes and service reductions were under consideration.

"There could well be increases in fares coming during the midst of a cost-of-living crisis, which to me seems nonsensical, but also we could see some cuts in services to make sure our books balance," he added.

The government has provided TfL, which also operates bus and overground railway services throughout the capital, with billions of pounds in emergency funding since March 2020, when the UK first went into lockdown due to coronavirus.

Although the country has been free from restrictions for nearly a year, the transport system has not fully recovered from the financial impact, as some employees continue to work from home part of the week.

Meanwhile, TfL has been hit by strikes this summer amid a dispute over jobs and pensions, one of many UK sectors suffering from industrial action as decades-high inflation impacts across the economy.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the latest funding deal showed the government's "unwavering commitment to London and the transport network it depends on", but added that ministers "have to be fair to taxpayers across the entire country".

"This deal more than delivers for Londoners," he argued, while urging Khan "to get TfL back on a steady financial footing (and) stop relying on government bailouts".

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tips To Relieve Back Pain Caused By Working From Home

Savvy Tokyo

Shopping for Wedding Rings in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Spinach, Weeds and Chinese Cabbage: Key Words in the Japanese Office

GaijinPot Blog

Peace in Hyogo: Forest Bathing and Therapy Roads in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Landmark

Aomori Bay

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 22-28

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Personalized Housekeeping Services from Kurashinity

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Move Over Kyoto: 5 Fantastic Spots in Kanazawa

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Emergencies

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Aug. 29 – Sep. 4

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Places to Visit in Japan When it’s Too Hot in Summer

GaijinPot Blog