London suffered 22 fatal stabbings and shootings in March 2018, higher than the 21 in New York Photo: AFP/File
London murder rate overtakes New York as stabbings surge

7 Comments
By Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS
LONDON

A surge of stabbings in London was blamed Monday for the city overtaking New York's monthly murder tally for the first time in modern history.

Fifteen people were murdered in London during February, compared to 14 in New York, according to police figures.

The British capital also suffered 22 fatal stabbings and shootings in March, higher than the 21 in New York.

There have been 10 fatal stabbings in London in the last 19 days, following on from the 80 fatal stabbings recorded in the city last year.

London's murder rate has grown by nearly 40 percent in three years, while police figures show that New York's has fallen by 87 percent since 1990, raising pressure on mayor Sadiq Khan and Metropolitan Police chief Cressida Dick.

Despite the recent surge, New York, which has a slightly smaller population than London, has still suffered more murders since the start of the year.

The right-wing Daily Express tabloid on Monday ran with a headline urging "Sadiq act now!"

Sean Yates, Scotland Yard's head of knife crime, said part of the rise could be blamed on courts not enforcing the "two strikes" law aimed at jailing those caught with a knife twice.

Police chief Dick meanwhile blamed social media for the soaring rate, with 31 fatal stabbings so far this year.

"There's definitely something about the impact of social media in terms of people being able to go from slightly angry with each other to 'fight' very quickly," she told the Times on Saturday.

Congratulations to the mayor of Londonstan! Your First!

I'm sure this has absolutely nothing to do with multiculturalism.

3 ( +7 / -4 )

Knives??? So what are they going to do now? Ban knives? That might be a solution worth looking into.

0 ( +5 / -5 )

this is much worse than it seems. new york has almost double the population of london.

4 ( +5 / -1 )

What's frightening about these murders is that most of them have been committed by knives, not guns.

4 ( +5 / -1 )

Ban assault knives

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Congratulations to the mayor of Londonstan! Your First!

I'm sure this has absolutely nothing to do with multiculturalism.

People have been stabbing and killing each other in London for millennia. It has nothing to do with multiculturalism.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

London now leads the western world in knife attacks and acid attacks. On the other hand, I hear the range of food on offer these days is truly diverse. Silver linings and all that...

1 ( +1 / -0 )

