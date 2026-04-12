 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain Israel Palestinians Protest
Police remove a protester at a demonstration against the ban on Palestine Action, in Trafalgar Square, central London, Saturday April 11, 2026. (Lucy North/PA via AP)
world

London police arrest more than 200 at protest backing banned group Palestine Action

2 Comments
LONDON

London police arrested more than 200 people on Saturday during a protest against a ban on the group Palestine Action that the government has labeled a terrorist organization.

Metropolitan Police said they had detained 212 protesters between the ages of 27 and 82 for supporting the group.

Britain’s High Court ruled in February that the government’s decision to outlaw the protest group as a terrorist organization was unlawful, but it kept the ban in place while the government appeals.

Police had warned in advance of the protest organized by the group Defend Our Juries that it would make arrests.

Hundreds gathered in Trafalgar Square to show their support for the group, with some holding signs reading, “I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action."

Musician Robert Del Naja of the trip hop group Massive Attack said he held a sign in support of the group despite the possibility that an arrest could jeopardize his ability to travel.

“I thought this is ridiculous and then the police making that U-turn to arrest people again, I thought that is even more ridiculous," he said. “So I’m going to hold a sign today."

Protesters yelled “shame on you” at police carrying away protesters and mocked them for arresting the elderly.

“Yeah, she looks like a terrorist, doesn’t she mate?" a woman yelled as police led a protester with a walking stick to a police van.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

GaijinPot Celebrates: Real Connections Networking Party

Join us for a fun evening of making real connections in a stylish but casual social setting. Entry fee includes a standing buffet, free flowing drinks, door prize and more! April 23 (Thurs) at PACHA CRAFT BEER TACOS in Akasaka.

Seats are limited. Get your ticket today!

Click Here

2 Comments
Login to comment

Who are the real terrorists here?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

That was peaceful protest right? Why Uk even do that?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Israel_lobby_in_the_United_Kingdom

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Tochigi

GaijinPot Travel

Events

GaijinPot Celebrates Real Connections: A Laid-Back Night in Akasaka

GaijinPot Blog

What Is The Average Salary in Japan? (Updated For 2026)

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Capcom Exhibition in Niigata: Celebrate Resident Evil, Street Fighter and More

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Area Events for April 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Japan’s Favorite Work Visa Gets N2 Language Requirement

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Same-Sex Partnership Oath System in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Demon Island: Exploring Megijima in Japan’s Seto Inland Sea

GaijinPot Blog

Top Japanese Haircare Brands For Thick and Healthy Hair

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Area Events for April 2026

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For April 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Nagahama Castle

GaijinPot Travel