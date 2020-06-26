Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Volunteers clean up following violent confrontations with police took place overnight, in the Brixton area of London, Thursday June 25, 2020. Authorities have reported fifteen officers were injured and four people were arrested following the incident. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
world

London police attacked for second night after street party

LONDON

For the second night running, police officers in London have been attacked by revellers after trying to disperse crowds at an unlicensed music event.

A night after clashes in the south London district of Brixton following another street party, which left 22 police officers injured, London's Metropolitan Police said officers had to attend further unlicensed music events, block parties and raves.

Kensington and Chelsea Police said a gathering in Notting Hill in west London was dispersed by around 2 a.m. Friday. And though there were no confirmed reports of serious injury, it said objects had been thrown at police officers.

“Such behavior and any violent acts will not be tolerated,” it said.

In the wake of the clashes in Brixton on Wednesday night, the Met said it was undertaking an “enhanced policing operation” across London, which involved additional officers in place.

Commander Bas Javid said extra officers, clad in personal protective equipment, had been called in to ensure there was an “effective and prompt response to any reports or disorder”.

He said the enhanced operation came in "direct response to concerns expressed by our communities, many of whom were scared and shocked by the events taking place outside their homes.”

Another gathering in Streatham, south London, was also dispersed but without any incident.

Under lockdown restrictions in England, groups are limited to six people but the warm weather over much of the past few weeks has seen far bigger gatherings take place.

Thursday's street parties came at the end of a day meteorologists confirmed as the hottest of 2020. The mercury hit 33.3 C (around 92 F) at London’s Heathrow Airport.

Another hot day is anticipated for the capital on Friday.

6 Comments
As the Times reported, just fellas blowing off some steam.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

The street party was causing less trouble than the millions who hit the beaches.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

The street party was causing less trouble than the millions who hit the beaches.

Do you have a source to back up the claim it was "millions"?

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Dorset alone has half a million visitors.

Government so concerned that are thinking of closing all beaches. Locals at Bournemouth begging visitors to stay away.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Some people think it's OK or even funny to attack the diverse police, but it is the public who request them to go in there and sometimes the police need our back-up. Especially in difficult times like this with the Covid problem confusing things. I hope they actively take photos and prosecute, and use sticky nets or something to catch those encouraging or using vandalism or violence, without fear or favour. Such a tough job.

How is it ever OK to throw a glass bottle at someone?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Dorset alone has half a million visitors.

On Saturday, Sunday, or both? Or is this in one year?

Please provide a source.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Police being attacked for breaking up the street parties.People have been on lockdown for two months.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

