London police make arrests, seize weapons at illegal parties

LONDON

London police made seven arrests and seized a firearm and a "Rambo-style" knife at illegal street parties that violated social distancing rules in the early hours of Saturday, a police statement said.

Large gatherings are not permitted in Britain due to social distancing measures to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, but a spell of hot weather and a planned easing of restrictions on July 4 have led some people to flout the rules.

The night of Friday to Saturday was the third in a row in which police officers seeking to disperse gatherings in London were attacked by participants.

"All of the events which took place last night were illegal and in breach of the COVID regulations," said Bas Javid of the Metropolitan Police.

"The vast majority of people who attended engaged with officers and moved away from the locations without issue. However, again, a number refused to leave and became violent."

The knife and firearm were seized at a location in Newham, east London. Two men were arrested in connection with the weapons.

At another event in Kensal Town, west London, five people were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder, breach of health regulations and racially aggravated public disorder towards officers. One of the suspects threw a bar stool at an officer.

Police said on Thursday 22 officers were injured during trouble at an illegal music event in Brixton, south London.

Local authorities in Bournemouth, a popular beach town in southern England, declared a "major incident" on Thursday after large and unruly crowds descended on the coast.

On Saturday, the Liverpool soccer club condemned the behavior of fans who gathered in the city center for a second night to celebrate their team's Premier League title win.

