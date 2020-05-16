Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
world

London streets to go car-free to encourage walking and cycling

0 Comments
LONDON

Cars will be banished from miles of streets in central London to encourage more walking and cycling and help public transport cope with social distancing restrictions, the city's mayor said on Friday.

Sadiq Khan said the plan, which covers major cross-town routes, would transform parts of central London into one of the largest car-free zones in any capital city.

"COVID-19 poses the biggest challenge to London's public transport network in TfL's (Transport for London) history," he said.

"It will take a monumental effort from all Londoners to maintain safe social distancing on public transport as lockdown restrictions are gradually eased."

Passenger numbers on London's Underground network have fallen by 95% since Britain went into lockdown in March, while the number of bus journeys has fallen by 85%.

Earlier on Friday, the transport operator said it had secured 1.6 billion pounds ($2 billion) in government funding to cover a shortfall in revenue until October.

TfL has said the requirement to maintain a two-metre distance from other people will mean buses and the tube will only be able to carry 13-15% of the normal number of passengers even when full services had been restored.

Khan said many more Londoners would therefore have to walk and cycle to keep the city moving.

Streets between London Bridge and Shoreditch, Euston and Waterloo and Old Street and Holborn may be limited to buses, pedestrians and cyclists, his office said.

Waterloo Bridge and London Bridge could also be restricted to people walking, cycling and buses only, with pavements widened to enable people to safely travel between busy railway stations and their workplaces.

London's congestion charge, payable by vehicles driving in a central zone, and ultra low emission zone will be reintroduced on Monday, the office said.

Under the proposals, the congestion charge could increase to 15 pounds ($18.24) a day from 11.50 pounds next month and the hours of operation extended as part of a package of temporary changes, it said.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot curates jobs from companies in Japan that want to hire people like you!

Remote work, Visa sponsorship, Full-time and Part-time jobs

Apply Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

Car drivers in London are some of the most aggressive I've witnessed.

Maybe some small amount of good can come out of this terrible situation, after all.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

A car with a single driver actually reduces the chance of transmission much more than pedestrians rubbing shoulders on the street.

They should be encouraging people to take their cars and for motorcyclists to keep their full face helmets on while shopping.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 19, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Manga that Deserve an Anime Adaptation

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Should I Stay Or Should I Go?”

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Shizuoka

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Japanese Decoded: Nutrition Labels

Savvy Tokyo

How to Fill in Japan’s COVID-19 Stimulus Application

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Travel

GaijinPot’s 2020 Cherry Blossom Contest Winner and Top 10 Photos

GaijinPot Blog