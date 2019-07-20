Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

London underground passengers to be able to make phone calls from next year

1 Comment
LONDON

Passengers on London's underground railway will soon be able to make and receive calls, filling an annoying communications gap for some but depriving others of one of the last bastions of mobile phone silence.

A 4G signal will be available for the first time on the underground from next March, starting with the Jubilee line.

"The London Underground network is an incredibly challenging environment ... but we are now well on the path to delivering mobile connectivity within our stations and tunnels," said Shashi Verma, chief technology officer at Transport for London(TfL) which runs the network.

Connectivity will first be trialed on the eastern half of the Jubilee line with the rest of the network joining by the mid-2020s, TfL said in a statement.

The new system, which will require more than 2,000 km (1200 miles) of cabling, will also host a new government network which the emergency services will use to communicate.

Other major underground rail systems in the world have had mobile connectivity for several years but London has always been difficult owing to the 150-year-old system's narrow, winding tunnels.

London underground travellers currently have to rely on a Wi-Fi signal only available at stations.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

This won't end well. It's bad enough having to tolerate people screaming into their phones on the overground sections of the Tube, but on a deep tunnel line, in the rush hour? There will be trouble.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Culture

Survey Reveals Japanese People’s Creative Uses for Rental Cars

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Summer Vacation 2019: Fun Places & Events In Tokyo To Take The Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Hiking

Yahiko

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Food & Drink

5 Tokyo Summer Terraces to Have Your Next Girl’s Night Out

Savvy Tokyo

ALT

How to Take Sick Leave If You’re an ALT

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 29, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 20-21

Savvy Tokyo