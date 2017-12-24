Newsletter Signup Register / Login
It took 72 firefighters more than three hours to bring the fire under control at a cafe and shop inside London Zoo Photo: AFP
world

London Zoo fire leaves aardvark dead, meerkats missing

2 Comments
By Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS
LONDON

An aardvark died and four meerkats were missing Saturday following a fire at a cafe and shop inside London Zoo, while several staff were treated for smoke inhalation.

The blaze broke out in the Animal Adventure cafe shortly after 6 a.m., and took 72 firefighters more than three hours to bring under control.

"Sadly our vets have confirmed the death of our nine-year-old aardvark, Misha," said the zoo, based in Regent's Park, not far from the popular Camden Market.

"There are also four meerkats unaccounted for at this stage, and we have limited access to site to confirm this.

"All other animals in the vicinity are being monitored closely by our vets, but early signs suggest they have not been affected. We will continue to monitor them over the coming days.

"We are all naturally devastated by this, but are immensely grateful to the fire brigade, who reacted quickly to the situation to bring the fire under control."

Keepers living on site were swift to respond to the blaze, moving animals to safety, and the fire was brought under control at 9:16 am.

The London Ambulance Service said it had treated eight patients at the scene, six for smoke inhalation and two for minor injuries, and one of those treated had been taken to hospital.

The zoo closed for the day, saying it would re-open only when it was safe for animals, staff and visitors.

"It's too soon to speculate on the cause of the fire but we will be working very closely with fire investigators over the coming days and weeks to ascertain the cause," the zoo said.

The zoo opened in 1828 and is now a leading conservation organisation as well as a major tourist attraction.

London Fire Brigade officer Clive Robinson said that three-quarters of the cafe and shop, and half the roof, had been damaged by the fire, which also affected a nearby animal petting area.

"When they arrived our crews were faced with a very well developed fire," he said.

"They worked incredibly hard in arduous conditions to bring it under control as quickly as possible and to stop it from spreading to neighbouring animal enclosures.

"Crews will remain at the scene throughout the morning damping down any remaining pockets of fire."

© 2017 AFP

©2017 GPlusMedia Inc.

Find out more!

Taxes suddenly got interesting with the Furusato Nozei incentive scheme

en.furumaru.jp

View More

2 Comments
Login to comment

If the staff and fire brigade hadn't acted so quickly more animals would have been killed.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Yep, kudos to the emergecy services, as ever.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

The Only Gaijin in the Village: Paint it Black

GaijinPot Blog

Present Tense: Grammatically Correct Japanese Gift Giving

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

The Last Weekends: Savvy’s Guide To A Perfect End Of 2017

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Tofuya Ukai: A Dining Oasis Underneath Tokyo Tower

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

Savvy’s Women Of The Year: 11 Inspiring Leaders We Met In 2017

Savvy Tokyo

Parks and Gardens

Akasakayama Park

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Win a FREE pass to Enoshima Island Spa!

Enoshima Island Spa

Culture

A Foreigner’s Guide to Marriage in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free small dish!

GARB LEAVES

Offer

A Live Action Robot Adventure Like No Other

Robot Restaurant

Offer

Buy 3 get 1 free!

BARKT

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri