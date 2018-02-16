Lots of talk, little action in Congress after shootings

For a brief moment after the Las Vegas massacre last fall, Republicans and Democrats in Congress talked about taking a rare step to tighten the nation's gun laws. Four months later, the only gun legislation that has moved in the House or Senate instead eases restrictions for gun owners.
The October deaths of 58 people in Las Vegas and other mass shootings have sparked debate but have had scant impact on the march toward looser gun laws under the Republican-controlled Congress. There's little sign that the shooting deaths of 17 people at a Florida high school Wednesday will change that dynamic.
The conversation at the Capitol Thursday followed a familiar pattern. Many Democrats revived calls for tighter gun laws, while Republicans focused on the mental health of the accused shooter.
"As a parent, it scares me to death that this body doesn't take seriously the safety of my children, and it seems like a lot of parents in South Florida are going to be asking that same question," said Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., a leading advocate of tighter gun control.
In the wake of the Las Vegas shooting, Murphy and other lawmakers from both parties pushed to ban bump stocks, the device that allowed the shooter's semi-automatic rifles to mimic the rapid fire of machine guns.
Those efforts soon fizzled amid opposition from Republican leaders. Instead, the GOP-controlled House approved a bill in December making it easier for gun owners to legally carry concealed weapons across state lines.
The concealed carry measure, a top priority of the National Rifle Association, would allow gun owners with a state-issued concealed-carry permit to carry a handgun in any state that allows concealed weapons.
The bill includes a provision to strengthen the FBI database of prohibited gun buyers — a response to another shooting in which a gunman slaughtered more than two dozen people at a Texas church in November.
House Speaker Paul Ryan said Thursday that Congress should focus on whether existing laws — including those designed to prevent mentally ill people from getting guns — are working.
"We need to think less about taking sides and fighting each other politically" and should instead pull together, Ryan said in comments that have become familiar. The Florida massacre was the 18th school shooting so far this year.
President Donald Trump, in a solemn address to the nation, promised to "tackle the difficult issue of mental health," but avoided any mention of guns.
The 19-year-old suspect, Nikolas Cruz, is a troubled teenager who posted disturbing material on social media. He had been expelled from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., for "disciplinary reasons," Broward County, Florida, Sheriff Scott Israel said.
The latest deadly shooting prompted Florida Sen. Bill Nelson to declare, "enough is enough."
Addressing those who say it's too soon to talk about gun violence, Nelson asked, "When is the right time? How many more times do we want to do this? How many more folks have to die?"
Nelson and other Democrats said Congress must do more than talk about mental illness. "Let's get to the root cause . let's get these assault weapons off our streets," he said.
The accused Florida shooter was armed with his own AR-15 rifle, the same type of weapons used in Las Vegas and Texas last fall, as well as in earlier shootings at a nightclub in Orlando, Florida and a school in Newtown, Connecticut.
In a rare comment that appeared unscripted, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he would speak to Trump and fellow Cabinet members about gun violence.
Testifying on the president's budget, Mnuchin called the school shooting a tragedy and said, "I urge Congress to look at this issue."
Mnuchin's remark seemed at odds with the White House, which has not sought legislation or additional money to curb gun violence.
Other Republicans stuck largely to a now-familiar script.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., called for a moment of silence, adding: "To say that such brutal, pointless violence is unconscionable is an understatement."
Democrats, meanwhile, urged expanded background checks and renewed their call for a special committee to examine gun violence.
Rep. Mike Thompson, D-Calif., said the nation is in the midst of a crisis. "You can't turn around without there being a mass shooting," he said.
Thompson's criticized Republicans for failing to respond to the spate of mass shootings. "If I was a Republican member I'd be embarrassed that my leadership wouldn't address this issue," he said.
Ryan said legislation expanding concealed carry is a good "self-defense" measure, and he blamed the Senate for not acting to address loopholes in the instant background check system.
The House bill would penalize federal agencies that don't properly report required records and reward states that comply by providing them with federal grant preferences. The measure, which is pending in the Senate, was drafted after the Air Force acknowledged that it failed to report the Texas gunman's domestic violence conviction to the National Criminal Information Center database.
Asked whether authorities should be able to confiscate guns from mentally ill people, Ryan said, "This is not the time to jump to some conclusion not knowing the full facts."
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., said it was legitimate for Congress to debate how to respond to the shooting, but said lawmakers must acknowledge their power is limited.
"If someone has decided, 'I'm going to commit this crime,' they will find a way to get the gun to do it," Rubio said Thursday on the Senate floor.
"If someone has decided, 'I'm going to commit this crime,' they will find a way to get the gun to do it," Rubio said Thursday on the Senate floor.

"I think it's also wrong to say that there is nothing we can do," Rubio added. "This is hard, but we need to do it."
SuperLib
We have hundreds of millions of guns and easy access to them. School shootings are just a part of life.
Nick in Japan
Firearms are NOT the problem, its the licensing of them, the US needs to do more background checks, and mental capacity exams on people wanting to purchase any firearm.
CrazyJoe
Trump and Republicans have already acted.
Last year they reversed an Obama policy that made it harder for mentally disturbed people to get guns.
Why? Because it interfered with their "right" to a gun.
cla68
The core problem is how US society deals with mental illness.
Stop!Hammertime.
The 2nd Amendment needs an amendment.
Disillusioned
Over the past decade there has been 30-35,000 people killed by guns each year in the US. Of those, around 60% were suicides and 10% were accidental deaths (mostly children). These records have been collected since the late 1960’s and in that time nearly double the amount of US citizens killed in WW2 have been killed by guns in the US. Regardless of this recent spate of mass-shootings in schools, it is very clear that having so many guns in communities is not for the better. Australia did the ‘gun buy-back’ nearly 30 years ago. The youth suicide rate dropped by 50% in the first year after the buy-back. And, there has not been a mass-shooting in Australia since the buy-back. Yes, criminals will still get guns, as they do in Australia, but that does not mean everybody should have one either.
Madverts
It's hardly surprising. After Sandy Hook I realise no incident will ever make the corrupt politicians on both sides tackle the ridiculously powerful gun lobby.
bass4funk
Not really, we need to enact the laws that are already in place severely and we, but we shouldn't politicize the issue right now, the left can't even let these people mourn their dead, they just jump up and scream gun control! There is a time for everything and now is not the time, but there are so many other important factors we need to look into like, what was his underlying motivation, how was his mental health, what was his childhood like, where did he purchase his gun and how was he able to purchase it? Those are the real issues we need to discuss.
nostromo
Why is it the "left"?.... perhaps it is just ordinary people who are sick of the cycle of violence....
Lizz
Firearms are NOT the problem, its the licensing of them, the US needs to do more background checks, and mental capacity exams on people wanting to purchase any firearm.
If the FBI had been able to locate the shooter (not sure why not....) I doubt he would have been able to buy even a semiautomatic legally.
FBI was warned about alleged shooter nearly 5 months ago, tipster says
https://www.cnn.com/2018/02/15/us/nikolas-cruz-fbi-warned/index.html
Yubaru
"Wash, rinse, and repeat" Sadly that is all that seems to happen. Folks talk themselves until they are blue in the face, nothing changes.
American's are not pissed off enough yet, nor have they seen enough death, destruction, and carnage, to effectively change the system.
People have become immune to the news, and are resigned to the fact that it's just a matter of time until it happens again. But they NEVER think it will happen to them, or anyone they know.
"Wash, rinse, and repeat" Until the next time!
Coconut H2O
...of loving guns.
There I fixed it.
PTownsend
As you know full well, the NRA does whatever it can to stop all discussions regarding guns. I'm not talking about gun owners in general, instead about the NRA and the highly profitable gun industry they represent.
As an NRA member, are you going to get involved and try to get them to lobby for greater support to enforce those laws, which would require increased funding?
As an NRA member, are you going to lobby their leadership to say no one on terrorist watch lists should be allowed to purchase a gun?
As an NRA member, are you willing to ask them why Russians used them to funnel money to Trump's campaign? https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2018-02-07/the-nra-should-disclose-any-russian-ties
As an NRA member, are you going to try to get them to reconsider their efforts to block funding for gun death research? How about bump stocks? Automatic and semi-automatic weapons? Magazines holding more than 4 or 5 rounds? Large caliber rifles and handguns?
I am Sam
The gun lobby and their moneyed politicians ( ie Paul Ryan over $ 300k from NRA) having been telling us that we don’t need more gun control reforms, we just need enforce the existing laws on the books.
It’s put or shut up - the right wing control every branch of the Federal govt and majority of the states’ governorships. If these mass murder events continue to happen under their watch, we need to start pointing fingers at the leaders who are failing to enforce existing gun laws!
PTownsend
The NRA (see below) wants him to be able to buy guns. After all, anyone who buys a gun increases their profits. (Yes, I'm aware the ACLU went along; please don't deflect.)
How about selling guns to people on terrorist watch lists?
How about a tax on guns and ammo to fund checkups on gun and ammo buyers?
https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2017/2/3/14496774/congress-guns-mental-illness
Daniel Naumoff
Said who yesterday? Oh, right.
Lizz
It's hardly surprising. After Sandy Hook I realise no incident will ever make the corrupt politicians on both sides tackle the ridiculously powerful gun lobby.
Assault weapons were banned in New York and Maryland after that event, and Connecticut strengthened their restrictions. Action is going to pick up at the state level with each of these shootings. At least make semiautomatic rifles harder to obtain than handguns.
Daniel Naumoff
The thing is, "Disillusioned", the mass shootings are never committed by the criminals. Criminals do crime of gaining, with aim of receiving something in return, brainless meaningless murder is beneath them. The most profound degenerates have as much access to the guns as those criminals do under American law. People would still be killed by criminals, but there would be many times less deaths if the guns were taken away from the average simpleton "defending" his worthless freedom. Criminals would still have access to lethal weaponry because they have either established seemingly legal factories or because most societies are sickeningly corrupt.
I strangely feel less contempt towards the said criminals than I do to mass shooters and AMERICAN gun fanatics. Most likely because one party actually employs logic, however crooked it is.
buchailldana
Isn't it just insane that american kids go to school with a chance of being killed.Isn't it insane that this happens so often.Isn't it insane that these kids practice lockdown drills as if it is a normal part of life,just like japanese kids practice earthquake drills.Isn't it insane that still after so many years of this no legislation has changed.And finally isn't it just completely insane that most people on hearing about a mass shooting in the US just shrug their shoulders and say "ah another one"
cleo
If now is not the time, then the time is never.
Yes bas, I know that's what you meant to say.
he was a looney
He was a looney
he grew up in America
In America
By following the law - you pays your money, you gets your gun.
Now all those important details are dealt with, are you ready to take about taking guns out of the hands of every Tom, Dick or Nicolas itching to shoot up the neighbourhood?
bass4funk
I'm talking about the usual Democrat bunch.
Yes and so is the grievance industry.
I do yes, but at the same time I think we come to a middle ground on this one.
Without a doubt, particularly people that use a radical version of a religion to justify killing people that are infidels and will use guns and anything and everything else to murder people on a massive scale.
There is no proof whatsoever that this took place.
We shall see, it's not a cut and dry issue, funny how the left want serious gun control, but enforcing our borders , building a wall, stoping chain migration, stopping that is just so inhumane. Give me a break.
borscht
When would a good time be to politicize the issue? After everyone’s dead or after 50 school shootings (in about a month) or after the reasonable members of the NRA stand up and say No More and Demand their Lobbyists STOP funding more relaxed laws that allow more killers to kill more people (like The OrangeHead with Small Hands did)?
Or perhaps, uh, like you want and your Lobbyists will ensure: Never?
bass4funk
What?
Again, I don't think we need to radically change the 2nd amendment, but I do think we can come and tweak it a little, but I am more concerned about the mental status of thousands of Americans that shouldn't be on the streets or have access to guns.
NZ2011
Bass4funk, while its painfully clear where your alliances lay,
Don't politicize.... what a non-commital lack of any sense of humanity and the goal of being better.
It IS a political issue, one of law and deciding as a society what kind of country you want to have.
I know that the small government "don't take MY money" people think government is mostly terrible but thats where the laws that govern our lives are decided, from what side of the road you drive on, what healthcare you have, what public schools you have access to and, yes how and where you can have guns..
How many times do people need to be "free to grieve" and then people think oh gee just another mass shooting and nothing changes?
An amendment is by definition the way a change or addition, its time for some additional amendments and changes to represent the times we live in.
While I see and agree there risks of radical beliefs these aren't the people generally causing the mass shooting issues in the US are they....
Immigration and citizens killing themselves, their families, people in their neighborhoods and schools has little to do with with each other, and a demonstration of what seems to be a recent disturbing trend of "what about-ism" that the right seems to have embraced whole heartedly.
PTownsend
Please expound. I'm curious to hear what tweaks you think might be possible.
Likewise, please expound. Given how many whack Americans there are, this will require greater funding. How do you propose to do that? A deflection, e.g. libs and taxes, is not an answer - nor are any deflections.
borscht
Because only the left believe children shouldn’t be shot to death in a school.
The right are waiting for a good conspiracy to prove it didn’t happen - like Sandy Hook and like the ISIS ordered the Las Vegas shooting.
The right are waiting for Faux News to tell Fake45 what to think and regurgitate.
The right don’t care about the 11,000 ‘Mericans! killed every year by.... terrorists? ISIS? Immigrants? No! By ‘Mericans! We Made America Great (In denial)! We Made America Great (In murdered citizens)!
Proud to be a Traitor (not applauding your CheetoDictator) and a Lefty (grieving over the death of children).
Tokyo-Engr
As a former firearm owner and also as one who tends to support the Constitution (although I have not lived in the U.S. for quite a long time) I think Americans need to admit that yes, guns are the problem. How many kids have to die before people realize this is issue needs to be addressed.
The one issue is how to "confiscate" (I hate that word) guns that are in circulation. Realistically this is an impossible task due to the quantity of unregistered, illegally purchased firearms in circulation in the U.S.
This is a problem that will be difficult, if not impossible to solve as restrictions being put forth on new weapons will do nothing to deal with the over 320,000,000 firearms KNOWN to be in circulation.
Paustovsky
If I was an oil tycoon with jihadist sympathies I would be regularly donating to the NRA.
Just sit back with my feet up watching the simple folk do your work for you on Fox News.
zichi
bass4funk
talk is cheap, action long in the tooth.
you have happily lived in Japan for many years with any guns in your collection so why do you need them in America but not here?
Sport and hunting in Japan is usually only shotguns, rifles and some handguns for sports but very limited. There are less gun years in a decade than a single month in America.
The assault type rifles can be banned without any changes to the 2nd Amendment.
minello7
Just make it a federal law banning all assault weapons, if New York can do it why not. Doesn't affect your 2nd amendment rights to carry a gun is you so wish. Spineless politicians are more worried about their political future and their donors than the families they represent. The NRA and corporate lobbyists and all corporate monies should be banned from politics, do the American people really believe they have rights, sadly they lost any rights they thought they might have had. Most politicians are just part of corporate America, protecting them, their donors, over the American people who voted them in office.
Disillusioned
Yes, that’s right! It’s the bullets that are the problem. (Roll eyes)
Tokyo-Engr
@zichi - curious about your post (not criticizing) - you stated there are "less gun years in a decade than a single month in America". Is this what you meant to say (quantifying the amount of guns)? I think you might be off by a factor of 10. Maybe less gun years in 100 years then a month in the U.S. Anyway the point you make is very valid and quite interesting.
Stop!Hammertime.
bass4funk
But, bass, that's all they ever DO talk about. And. Nothing. Changes. America needs tighter gun control, end of.
smithinjapan
What do you expect from the gun-nutters? Wasn't their kids, so who cares? Hell, one of FOX's "news" casters talked about how "safe" the gun used was -- same gun used in MOST recent gun massacres in the US. Maybe not all of the 18 so far of this year, but all of the biggest ones.
zichi
bass4funk
but none of that discussion is required when actually buying a gun. In most States, show ID pay and walk out with your weapon or just buy one online. You can't drive a car unless you take a driving test but you can buy guns without any single type of test.
Tokyo-Engr
Should have written more gun deaths in a month in America than a decade in Japan. But on numbers. America is only 4% of the world population but owns more than 30% of the total number of guns. Of the 8 million new guns sold very year, more than 4 million are sold in America.
goldorak
Same here. I honestly thought Sandy Hook was going to be the catalyst 'needed' (sadly, unfortunately) to enact much stricter gun control laws in the us. How wrong I was.
Not saying stricter laws would resolve everything the way it did in oz (the problem itself, oz society, gangs, crime etc are completely different and it would be naïve to think 'it worked in oz therefore it will work in the us') but it would change the way ppl see/think guns. And that's imo what the us need right now; acknowledge the pbm i.e. 'hi, we are the us and we are gun-addicts' and then come up with a plan/solution that fits your society and yes, unique rapport with guns. Gun control should be a bipartisan issue (politics AND pro/anti guns).
Lizz
Yes, that’s right! It’s the bullets that are the problem. (Roll eyes)
I was responding to that statement, not writing it, but there is obviously something more going on. These guns have been around for decades and in the past we went years between these type of incidences with a greater diversity of weapons used. Now it is weeks or months. Something has certainly changed and it isn't the firearms initiating the change.
dcog9065
There's no way there will ever be any substantial gun law changes. The best people can hope for is to chip away at it with small revisions to it, but even these don't look possible
stormcrow
"America . . . It's a great country, but it's a straaaannnge culture."
......George Carlin
zichi
Eugene Stoner invented the AR-15 in 1959. The assault rifle was created as a military weapon — Stoner's family spoke out:
Our father, Eugene Stoner, designed the AR-15 and subsequent M-16 as a military weapon to give our soldiers an advantage over the AK-47.
He died long before any mass shootings occurred. But, we do think he would have been horrified and sickened as anyone, if not more by these events.
The American population is 4% of the global one but Americans own more than 30% of all global weapons.
U.S. citizens own 270 million of the world's 875 million known firearms, according to the Small Arms Survey 2007 by the Geneva-based Graduate Institute of International Studies.
About 4.5 million of the 8 million new guns manufactured worldwide each year are purchased in the United States, it said.
MrBum
Guns may have been around for decades, but they've gotten more powerful, plentiful, easier to use, etc. At the same time a certain segment of politicians have spent decades making gun laws looser and lighting and then fanning the flames of America's obsession with guns and the 2nd amendment, turning it into a wedge issue.
Maybe not the firearms, but the people pushing them on us. America's obsession with guns is more recent than most people think.
Jimizo
The problem seems to be that the Republicans never want to talk about gun control, let alone do anything practical.
You do see this, don’t you?